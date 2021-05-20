FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 9):

Elgon Group:

Maroons 2-0 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Mbale Heroes 1-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Blacks Power 2-0 Calvary

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Proline

Proline Terrazo and Tiles 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kigezi Home Boyz 1-0 Water

Despite having a caretaker technical bench, Maroons quickly recollected their pieces to beat Gaddafi 2-0 at the lakeside Prisons Stadium in Luzira.

Dreadlocked stylish midfielder Bronson Nsubuga and forward Fred Amaku scored two quick goals inside the opening 11 minutes of the game.

With just two minutes into the game, Nsubuga was well stationed to tap in a rebound off goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule after a teasing delivery by Amaku.

Nine minutes later, Nsubuga turned provider for Amaku who slotted into the net from close range as the hosts doubled their lead.

Three minutes off the half-hour mark, Gaddafi right-winger Godwin Kawagga was cautioned by referee Ali Sabilla for a late challenge onto Musa Ssali Junior.

Gaddafi called for a double change. James Otim was introduced for wide-man Godwin Kawagga and Steven Munguchi came on for central midfielder Mark Bamukyaaye.

Belmos Opio kicks the ball

Otim’s first effort was a free-kick blasted over and high from the left flank off 30 yards.

Amaku missed connect with Tusubira’s cut back in the 63rd minute and two minutes later, the hosts were reduced to 10 men with the second booking of Musa Ssali Junior.

David Ndihabwe was also cautioned for dangerous play in the 67th minute as Gaddafi pushed forward for the equalizer.

Gaddafi’s Naziru Ssewadda was sent off inside the five added minutes for a second bookable offence.

Nazairu Sserwadda is closed down by Maroons’ captain Ronald Orombi

Maroons attained a double over Gaddafi having also won 2-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja.

This was a result that that the Maroons interim technical team of Muhammed Ssenfuma and James Chemari as well as the entire team were eyeing after five consecutive games without any victory.

Gaddafi missed the opportunity to hit the summit on the competitive Elgon group as they remain on 15 points, one behind leaders Arua Hill.

Maroons XI: Eric Dhaira (G.K), Ceaser Olega, Godwin Kitagenda, Belmos Opio, Patrick Bayiga, David Ndihaabwe, Ronald Orombi, Bronson Nsubuga, Abraham Tusubira, Fred Amaku, Musa Ssali

Subs: Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Derrick Muddali, Vincent Zziwa, Emmanuel Olinga, Maxwell Okello, Junior Amanya, Joel Ogwang

Head coach: Muhammed Ssenfuma

Muhammed Ssenfuma Assistant coach: James Chemari

Gaddafi XI Vs Maroons

Gaddafi XI: Muhamed Didi (GK), Naziru Serwadda, Ibrahim Massa, Lawrence Kasadha, Najib Fesali, Pascal Ngobi (Captain), Ronald Obele, Mark Bamukyaye, Joel Madondo, Barssey Marco Methodius, Godwin Kawagga

Substitutes: Paul Mujampwani Paul (GK), Andrew Waiswa, Asuman Bajjampola, Ronald Bithum, Steven Munguchi, Frank Mulimi, James Otim

Team officials:

Head coach: Hassan Zungu

Hassan Zungu Assistant coach: William Kyeswa

Referee Ali Sabila tosses the coin

Referee: Ali Sabilla