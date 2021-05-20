Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 25)

Wednesday, 19th May 2021: UPDF 0-0 KCCA (*Washed off after 7 minutes)

The Uganda Premier League match no. 199 between UPDF and KCCA was washed off at the Bombo Military Grounds in the 7th minute.

Heavy rains that started during the warm up session made the field of play unplayable as it was water logged.

Therefore the ball and players could not easily move with visibility affected, thus a postponement.

The Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani Bampaire therefore issued an urgent communique that indicated force majeure; with the rest of the minutes to be played on Thursday morning, kicking off at 10:30 AM.

Match assessor Yusuf Awuye talks to the referees and the team captains moments before the decision of postponement was communicated (Credit: KCCA Media)

Pursuant to Article 22 (2) of the FUFA Competitions Rules “In case a match is abandoned as a result of force majeure the match shall recommence with the same score, at the same minute at which play was interrupted rather than being replayed in full.

Accordingly, M#199 UPDF FC Vs KCCA FC will be played onThursday 20th May 2012 at

10:30am for the remaining time. The match shall recommence under the following principles:

a) With the same players on the pitch and substitutes available as when the match was initially

abandoned.

b) No additional substitutes may be added to the list of players on the team sheet. Statement by Bernard Bainamani Bampaire, UPL Chief Executive Officer

KCCA midfielder Gift Ali Abubakar in action against UPDF on a water logged playing surface (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

KCCA captain Charles Lukwago reacts play (Credit; John Batanudde)

Meanwhile, the KCCA versus Busoga United game that had been scheduled for Saturday, 22nd May 2021 was consequently moved to the following day to allow the recovery of bodies for the KCCA players.

Match no.205 between KCCA FC and Busoga United FC that was scheduled to be played on Saturday 22nd May 2021 has been moved by a day to Sunday 23rd May 2021 to allow KCCA FC get some recovery time. Bernard Bainamani Bampaire, UPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

This is the second game to be washed off this season after Mbarara City’s 1-all draw with BUL at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja city which was interrupted in the 59th minute and continued the following day for the remaining time.

Match day 26 continues on Friday, 21st May 2021 with a number of games on the menu.

Express host Kitara at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, MYDA entertains Wakiso Giants in Tororo (King George IV Memorial Stadium) and Soltilo Bright Stars take on Vipers at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, all on Friday.

On Saturday, 22nd May, BUL will play Onduparaka in Jinja, SC Villa against Kyetume in Bombo and Mbarara City shall host Police at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Sunday has two matches, the rescheduled KCCA vs Busoga United game at the MTN Omondi Stadium as well as URA’s home game with UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University.