Friday May 21, 2021 Fixtures

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Vipers – Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso

Express Vs Kitara – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku (Live on TV)

MYDA Vs Wakiso Giants – King George IV stadium, Tororo

Express FC are outright favourites to take care of bottom placed Kitara at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday.

However, Wasswa Bbosa has warned his boys against expecting it easy against the league’s whipping boys who have picked just three wins and none on the road.

The reverse fixture at Kavumba was a tough one and until Frank Kalanda netted a penalty, the league debutants were resilient.

“There are no easy fixtures and we can’t take Kitara lightly,” said Bbosa. “We must be focused and fight for every point as the league takes a tough bend,” he added.

Eric Kambale, Martin Kizza and Godfrey Lwesibawa are the key players expected to unlock the Kitara defence that concedes for fun while Kitara will look to Nathan Oloro, Peter Lomoro and Edson Agondeze for salvation.