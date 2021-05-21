Uganda Premier League 2021 (Match Day 26)

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Vipers

Vipers Express 4-0 Kitara

Kitara MYDA 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Vipers Sports Club recovered from the early slip a few days ago to win on the road 1-0 against Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Stadium, Wakiso.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga scored the all-important goal of the goal on the stroke of half-time.

Byaruhanga’s goal was a long range chip from over 40 yards past goalkeeper Simon Tamale.

Before the goal, Vipers had missed a penalty when their top scorer Yunus Sentamu blasted wide a penalty in the 43rd minute.

The penalty had come after defender Derrick Kiggundu had fouled leftback Azizi Kayondo in the area, a decision protested by the Soltilo Bright Stars players.

The game was played on a slippery soggy surface following the earlier rains in Wakiso and the surrounding areas.

There is hope for Vipers having climbed to second position with 56 points, four shy of leaders Express who beat Kitara 4-0 convincingly at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Meanwhile, MYDA lost to visiting Wakiso Giants 2-1 in Tororo.