Uganda Premier League (Match Day 26):

Friday, 21st May 2021 Results:

Express 4-0 Kitara

Kitara Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Vipers

Vipers MYDA 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Express Football Club established a four-point lead on the summit after an easy 4-0 home win over relegated Kitara at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Friday.

On form Express forward Eric Kambale notched a brace with the two other goals scored by left back Arthur Kiggundu and subsitute Frank Kalanda.

Kambale scored the opener and Kiggundu added the second for an early lead.

Kambale then completed his brace before a late goal by Kalanda as Wasswa Bbosa’s charges ran rout.

The victory took Express to 60 points from 26 matches, four points better than Vipers who beat Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at Kavumba Recreation Stadium.

Kitara suffered a grey patch with the defeat that relegated them to the regional level (third tier) with four matches to play.

Meanwhile, MYDA lost 1-2 at-home to visiting Wakiso Giants at the King George IV Memorial Stadium.