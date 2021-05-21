FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 9 Results):

Elgon Group:

Mbale Heroes 1-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Blacks Power 2-0 Calvary

Calvary Maroons 2-0 Gaddafi

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Proline

Proline Terrazo and Tiles 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kigezi Home Boyz 1-0 Water

Mbale Heroes staged a gallant display to out-muscle visiting Paidha Black Angels 1-0 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Thursday, 20th May 2021.

Substitute Brian Olega scored the price-less goal that gave Hussein Kheri’s coaches side the maximum points before the home fans.

Olega had moments earlier replaced Vincent Owundo at the start of the second half before striking the decisive goal.

In the 65th minute, Olega finished into the net after roving right back Ibrahim Kibumba had struck a free-kick.

Mbale Heroes has now fetched 13 points from 9 matches played thus far.

Paidha Black Angels continues with the dismissal season and has only fetched 4 points from their 9 matches played thus far.

Maroons’ Musa Ssali Junior slides to tackle Gaddafi midfielder Ronald Obele at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira

In the other games played on the same day, Maroons put aside their in-house woes to condemn Gaddafi 2-0 at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira.

Bronson Nsubuga and Fred Amaku scored in the 2nd and 11th minutes respectively.

Both Maroons and Gaddafi completed the game with 10 men following two bookable offence penalties.

Musa Ssali Junior was sent off by referee Ali Sabila Chelegant in the 65th minute and Naziru Sserwadda got dismissed in the second minute of added time.

At the Emokori play ground in Bukedea, Blacks Power beat Calvary 2-0 to go joint second with 16 points, same as Kataka and Gaddafi.

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United returned to the summit of the Rwenzori group standings with a 1-0 home victory over Proline at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal.

Marvin Oshaba scored the only goal in the game with a stunning volley in the 70th minute.

Under head coach Edward Golola, Tooro United has now collected 20 points, two better than second best Nyamityobora.

During the other Rwenzori group game, Terrazo and Tiles played to a 1-all draw with Ndejje University at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

Kigezi Home Boyz overcame Water 1-0 at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.