FUFA Women Elite League

Vision WFC 0-1 Ajax Queens FC

Ajax Queens Bulenga brightened their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage of this year’s FUFA Women Elite League after overcoming Vision WFC on Friday.

A dismal start on Thursday saw them lose 3-2 to Amuria High School and needed a different performance to get back on the rails.

They faced Vision WFC who came into Friday’s fixture on the back of a comprehensive 5-0 over hapless St. Peters WFC.

Ajax Queens made no changes in the team that had started in the previous game but came with a different display and dominated proceeding especially in the first half.

Starting on the front foot gave them advantage and eventually took an early lead through striker Margaret Nalubega.

Margaret Nalubega celebrates after scoring (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

Her strike outside the area deflected off defender Recho Aciro and despite efforts by goalkeeper Irene Alum to save, she arrived late and instead pushed the ball further into the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Irene Alum attempts to save Margret Nalubega’s attempt (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

Ajax Queens kept surging forward and making several attempts at goal especially through their forwards Annet Namwenge and Carol Nakyanzi.

The second stanza was largely dominated by Vision WFC who kept making inroads at Ajax Queens goal but lacked efficiency in the final third.

The best chance to level matter fell to Sharripher Amoding in the 79th minute but she fired wide faced with just goalkeeper Pamela Nakayondo.

The Kitgum based outfit was reduced to ten players when midfielder Sharon Akullu was shoen marching orders in the 86th minute.

She was first booked in the 78th minute for holding the ball intentionally and eight minutes later fouled Alizik Namakula to get sent off.

Ajax Queens will face St. Peters WFC in their final game on Sunday while Vision WFC on the other hand will play Amuria High School.