FUFA Women Elite League

Group C| Matchday 2

Ajax Queens 1-0 Vision WFC

Amuria High School 8-1 St. Peter Apoi Girls FC

Grace Nasongo had a perfect gift on her birthday, scoring a hat trick as Amuria High School ran riot against St.Peters Apoi Girls FC from Apac district on Friday.

The forward was in ruthless mood, scoring a second half hat trick as Amuria High School registered the biggest win (8-1) at the tournament.

Her first goal arrived in the 55th minute before adding more two to complete the first hat trick in this year’s FUFA Women Elite League.

Grace Nasongo poses with the match ball after scoring a hat trick against St. Peters (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

The Social Work and Social Administration (SWASA) final year student at UCU –Mbale Campus indicated this was a perfect present on her birthday.

“I’m grateful that I have scored three goals today, coming on my special day. I feel happy and I want to thank my teammates who reminded me about it because I had even forgotten it’s my birthday.” She said after the game.

Polline Nyakun and Grace Nasongo celebrate one of the goals for Amuria High School (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

Nasongo featured for UCU Lady Cardinals in 2016 but opted to move back to Mbale to concentrate on academics.

“I was at UCU Lady Cardinals but I decided to first go back home and focus on education. Now that I’m done and waiting to graduate, it is the reason I returned to active football, joining Amuria High School WFC at the start of this season.”

The first half was closely contested with St. Peters looking a much changed side that had lost 5-0 in their opening game against Vision WFC.

Emmanuel Akoel gave Amuria High School the lead at the half hour mark but St. Peters levelled matters in the 28th minute through skipper Dollica Aceng.

Amuria High School skipper Emmanuela Akoel celebrates after scoring (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

Amuria regained their lead at the stroke of halftime with substitute Rehema Akurut heading home from close range.

St. Peters literally didn’t return for the second half and allowed Amuria High School to score six goals.

Besides, Nasongo’s hat trick, Akoel added one to take her goal tally to four while Rukia Aringo and Polline Anyakun added one apiece.

The win took Amuria High School to six points in two games and are almost through to the knockout phase with one game (against Vision WFC) to play on Sunday.

St. Peters who have conceded 13 goals in 2 games will end the Group games with a fixture against Ajax Queens who edged Vision FC on Friday.