The Corporate League 2021:

First Outing: Sunday, 30th May – At Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala (No fans)

After 457 days, the exciting Corporate League returns to Uganda’s social scene in the post COVID-19 epoch.

The very first outing will be staged on Sunday, 30th May 2021 at the Legends Rugby grounds in Lugogo, Kampala; albeit without fans.

This follows the greenlight by the Ministry of Health alongside the National Council of Sports (NCS) as announced by the management committee at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Friday, 21st May 2021 during the official unveiling.

The launch was attended by some of the Corporate league board members; Mike Awino, Mike Kajubi, the league manager Jennifer Namugga and Kibuli Hospital’s Ahmed El Gazar Mahmood.

About 30 of the expected 75 member companies have already confirmed to take part, with about 300 individuals already registered to get the COVID-19 jab on that day.

“We are happy to be back but we do not expect fans at the stadium. Action is only restricted to players and we shall have a maximum of 20 players at a time in observance of the standard operating procedures (SOP’s) including vaccination for all.” Jennifer Namugga, the Corporate League manager disclosed.

The normal SOP’s will also be emphasized as mandatory testing of players, restricted fans, social distancing, hand washing with soap and sanitizing, wearing of masks, temperature measuring and random sampling, among others.

The three legged race is one of the most exciting events at the Corporate league outing Credit: Simon James

“It is a good feeling that the Corporate League is back. We thank the Ministry of Health and the National Council of Sports (NCS) who gave us the lee-way to resume provided the players are all vaccinated and tested. We shall observe all the SOP’s to the dot. More companies are registering and we are ready to start the season once again” Kajubi stated.

The season will run until November 2021 with action in football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, athletics, netball, netball, tag of war, bottle racing, sack racing, pool, three legged race, woodball, golf and other activities as will be communicated with time.

For starters, the Corporate League Limited was formed on 24th July 2002 with the main objective of bringing communities together through sports.

2020 was a dead year because all sports activities were put on a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of year, there is a mega closing ceremony culminated with merry-making, a dinner and presentation of certificates, trophies as well as other awards.