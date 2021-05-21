Friday May 21, 2021

King George IV stadium, Tororo 4pm

Wakiso Giants make a long trip to Tororo to face hosts MYDA with either side eager to pick all points to enhance survival chances.

The hosts, second from bottom with 14 points can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to miraculously survive the axe in their first season.

Despite losing their last outing 3-1 to Kitara in Masindi, they will be confident after beating Busoga United 3-0 in their last home game.

In the reverse fixture, MYDA took a two nil lead thanks to Ahmed Saleh long range strikes before Tom Masiko responded with his own brace to salvage a point for the Purple Sharks.

Douglas Bamweyana’s side are enjoying a decent run with five games unbeaten but have managed only two wins away from home.

They will hope forwards Viane Ssekajugo and Ivan Bogere unlock the MYDA backline on the afternoon.

The hosts will look to Paul Musamali and striker Nsimbe to punish poor visitors, Wakiso Giants.