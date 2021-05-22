4th MUBS Alumni Run: Sunday, 18th July 2021

Start & Finish : MUBS Main Campus, Nakawa

: MUBS Main Campus, Nakawa Categories : 5 KM & 10 KM

: 5 KM & 10 KM Fee: 20,000/= Per Ticket (Tickets available at MUBS Main Campus & All Capital Shoppers Supermarket)

Theme: “Enable women with Disability get University Education”

For the fourth time in a row, the annual Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Alumni run will be take place with a strong cause to help disabled women get education.

Sunday, 18th July 2021 will be a busy day at the Nakawa based institution with the 5 KM and 10 KM races.

Like it has been done over the years, the proceeds will be geared towards helping disabled women get education.

This will be the third edition of this annual run which was officially launched on Wednesday, May 29, 2021 at the institution main campus in Nakawa, Kampala.

State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama was the chief guest during the launch.

Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama hands over a hamper to Shire Petroleum’s Okong Ambrose

Rwamirama was flanked by the MUBS chairman Isaac Ngobya, Guild President Robinson Ogwang, Mubs deputy principal professor Moses Muhwezi, Nakawa mayor Paul Mugambe, 2006 Common Wealth champion Dorcus Inzikuru, former presidential contestant John “Katumba Oyee” Katumba, among others.

“I am humbled to be part of the MUBS Alumni run. I call upon the MUBS family to support this cause of helping the disabled girl child get education” Rwamirama disclosed.

Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama hands over goodies at the launch of the 2021 Annual MUBS Run

The cost of the ticket is Shs20,000 available at the MUBS Main Campus and the Capital Shoppers Supermarket.

Inzikuru is one of the most notable figures that will participate in this run.

“Everyone is welcome because we need to give these women a fair chance at life. Most of them cannot afford university education yet they deserve it. The more people, the more support we shall collect,” Inzikuru disclosed.

Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama hands over over goodies to Shire’s Ambrose Okong, the company sales and marketing manager

The theme of the run is to “Enable women with Disability get University Education”.

Some of the partners for this run include Crown Beverages, Shire Petroleum, Katumwa Sports Center and Naya Stores.