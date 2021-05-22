Saturday May 22, 2021

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 3pm

Struggling Bul host equally belligerent Onduparaka at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe on Saturday eager to end a six-match winless run.

Alex Isabirye’s men are just four points above safety and want maximum points to stay away from the relegation monster with the league in its final bend.

Under the former SC Villa striker, Bul are yet to win any game and lost their last outing 2-1 at Wakiso Giants in a game they missed good chances.

Isabirye will hope his forwards Joseph Ssemujju, Robert Mukongotya and Musa Esenu don scoring boots on the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka are not safe either as they sit just one point and position (12) over their day’s hosts which makes the game an interesting one to watch as no team wants to lose.