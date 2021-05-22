Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 26):

Saturday, 22nd May 2021 Results:

BUL 3-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka SC Villa 1-0 Kyetume

Kyetume Mbarara City 1-0 Police

BUL returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 home victory against Onduparaka at the Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja city on Saturday.

Deogracious Ojok, Joseph Semujju and Simon Oketch scored the goals for BUL.

Living Kabon pulled off the consolation in the closing minutes of the game.

Ojok gave the home side the lead on the quarter hour mark for his 6th goal of the season.

Semujju doubled the goal advantage with the second goal, a well struck penalty on the stroke of half time for a 2-0 lead heading to the mandatory mid-way break.

Oketch piled more misery with the icing on already baked cake.

Kabon pulled back a goal for the Catarpillars in the 83rd minute but it was too little to mount a comeback.

There were cautions for six players; three per side. Fredson Gwoto, veteran defender Musa Walangalira and Robert Mukongotya were the BUL players booked.

Derrick Ochen, Kabon and Hakim Magombe received cautions for Onduparaka.

This was the first victory for BUL’s Alex Isabirye as head coach in the top flight since his second return at the club.

Isma Mugulusi (BUL) was named the outstanding player of the day.

BUL attained their 8th victory of the season that pushed them to 11th position on 30 points as they jumped Onduparaka who remain on 28 points.

Onduparaka suffered their 14th loss of the campaign as they drop to 12th on the 16 team log and remain on the fringes of relegation.

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Fred Okot, Musa Walagalira, Walter Ochora, Fredson Gwoto, Ramathan Dudu, Richard Wandyaka, Charles Sempa, Joseph Ssemujju, Deogracious Ojok, Ibrahim Mugulusi

Subs: Davis Mutebi (G.K), Jimmy Kulaba, Musa Esenu, Simon Peter Oketch, Thomas Kabbale, Robert Mukogotya, Owen Mukisa

Head coach: Alex Musogola Isabirye

Onduparaka XI: Austine Opoka (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Hakim Magombe, Derrick Ochen,Hamza Geriga, Denis Andama, Joel Jangeyambe, Allan Busobozi, Noel Nasasira, Living Kabon, Gabriel Matata

Subs: Tonny Kyamera (G.K), Emma Okech, Jamal Malish, John Rogers, Ali Mukiibi, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Waswa, Norman Sadam

Head coach: Joseph Mutyaba