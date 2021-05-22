Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 26):

Saturday, 22nd May 2021 Results:

SC Villa 1-0 Kyetume

Kyetume Mbarara City 1-0 Police

Police BUL 3-1 Onduparaka

Sports Club Villa edged visiting Kyetume 1-0 on match day 26 of the Uganda Premier League at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Saturday, 22nd May 2021.

Muhammed Ssenoga Kagawa scored the all important goal in the 22nd minute.

From this time, the Jogoos defended gallantly and even survived a late challenge when their goalkeeper Dickson Senkooto saved an 83rd minute from veteran striker Robert Ssentongo.

Kyetume introduced Cephas Kambugu for Baker Buyala in the 52nd minute.

There was a double change for the Slaughters with 12 minutes to play when Moses Ali Feni and Mansoor Safi were pushed on for the Ezra duo of Kaye Kizito and Bida respectively.

The Jogoos called on striker Isaac Ogwang for Faizal Muwawu towards the hour mark.

Derrick Ssekiganda came on for Abdallah Ssekandi and with a quarter an hour of action to play, Muhammed Nsereko replaced Saddam Masereka.

There were bookings for SC Villa’s left back Derrick Ndahiro and Kyetume midfielder Julius Lule in the 45th and 84th minutes respectively.

Goalkeeper Senkooto who saved Kyetume’s would be equalizer from the penalty mark was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match.

The win was the 9th for SC Villa as they get to 36 points in the 8th position.

This defeat leaves Kyetume in a very tricky position having suffered their 13th loss as they stay put in the 13th place on the 16 team log with 23 points off 26 matches.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City, fresh from out-smarting Vipers 3-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende beat Police 1-0 with Henry Kitegenyi the hero after his solitary strike.

BUL picked their first win under head coach Alex Isabirye with 3-1 home victory over visiting Onduparaka at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Deogracious Ojok, Joseph Semujju and Simon Oketch scored the goals for BUL.

Living Kabon pulled off the consolation in the closing minutes of the game.

Match day 26 concludes on Sunday, 23rd May 2021 with two matches.

KCCA host Busoga United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and URA shall be home to Bombo neighbors UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University.