Kitara became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League after a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Express FC while MYDA is on the brink.

With just 13 points with only a possible 12 remaining, the best Kitara can amass is 25 points which still leaves in the relegation zone since 13th placed Busoga United are on 26 points.

Regardless of Busoga United’s results in their remaining games, Kitara can’t go above them which officially relegates them four games remaining to end the season.

Another league debutant MYDA are also on the brink of following suit after losing 2-1 to visiting Wakiso Giants on Friday.

MYDA will take on Busoga United in Tororo. They held Kyetume to a 2-all draw in their last home game

The Tororo based side are second from bottom with 14 points and can accumulate 26 points if they win all four remaining games and Busoga United fails to pick any point from their remaining five.

The moment Busoga United avoids defeat in any of the remaining games; MYDA will also be officially relegated.

Other teams embroiled in the relegation fight at the moment include Mbarara City, Onduparaka, Bul, Busoga United and Kyetume.