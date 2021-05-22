Saturday May 22, 2021

Bombo Military Barracks stadium 4pm

After stunning title chasing URA, Kyetume visit SC Villa eager to pick another three points to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Slaughters are 14th on the table with 23 points, three adrift of safety and a win against the Jogoos will lift them above Busoga United who are not in action until Sunday at KCCA.

Kyetume will fancy their chances of beating the 16-time champions who are now winless in nine games and are without key players Emmanuel Wasswa, Amir Kakomo and goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige.

Jackson Mayanja’s side will look to Saaka Sharif and former Jogoos Robert Ssentongo, Feni Ali and Robert Ssentongo for inspiration.