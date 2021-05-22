Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 26):

Saturday, 22nd May 2021 Results:

Mbarara City 1-0 Police

Police BUL 3-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka SC Villa 1-0 Kyetume

Mbarara City Football Club edged Police 1-0 during match day 26 of the Uganda Premier League at the Kakyeka Stadium in Western Uganda on Saturday, 22nd May 2021.

Henry Kitegenyi scored the lone strike of the game to earn maximum points for the Ankole Lions.

Kitegenyi’s goal came in the 57th minute after the opening half was all square with no goal to show per side.

There were cautions to Kitegenyi and two Police players; Nicholas Ruben Kimera and George Kiryowa.

The home side introduced Raymond Onyai in the 56th minute for Ibrahim Magandazi and forward Bashir Mutanda for Jude Ssemugabi with 13 minutes to play before Steven Othieno replaced the goal hero Kitegenyi on the stroke of full time.

Police had four changes; Edward Kiryowa coming out for Duncan Seninde 10 minutes into the second half, a double change in 65th minute with forwards Herman Wasswa and Derrick Kakooza taking over Yusuf Ssozi and Brian Mululi Mayanja’s slots respectively.

With 11 minutes to play, Ben Ocen was rested for Fahad Kizito.

Mbarara City’s midfielder Solomon Okwalinga was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding performance on the evening, to earn Shs. 100,000 in prize money.

Solomon Okwalinga shows off the pilsner man of the match placard

Mbarara City attained their 9th victory of the season which takes them to 35 points as they ascend to the 9th position.

Police’s loss is the 9th in the current campaign as the cops remains in 6th place with 39 points.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka lost 3-1 to BUL at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city.

SC Villa edged visiting Kyetume 1-0 at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekebba (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Ronald Otti, Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Swalik Bebe Ssegujja (Captain), Jude Ssemugabi, Solomon Okwalinga, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Opio, Raymond Onyai, Bashir Mutanda, Steven Othieno, Ronald Edwok, Makueth Wol, Hillary Mukundane

Police XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Joseph Yawe Sentume, Nicholas Ruben Kimera, Tonny Kiwalaze, George Kilyowa, Eric Senjobe, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Yusuf Ssozi, Brian Mululi Mayanja, Ben Ocen

Subs: Denis Rukundo, Derrick Kakoza, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Muwadda Mawejje, Fahad Kizito, Ezekiel Duncan Seninde