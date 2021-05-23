Sunday May 23, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Busoga United must take advantage of Kyetume’s slip at Villa when they visit KCCA at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

The Jinja based are just three points above safety with the league in its final bend and failure to pick any points at Lugogo could hinder their survival chances.

But they must dig deeper to overcome the Kasasiro whose record against them stands at 6 wins and just two draws in the previous eight league meetings.

Ismail Mugulusi who is KCCA bound according to reports will be the main man for the visitors who are winless in their past five league games since beating BUL 1-0 in the Jinja derby.

Morley Byekwaso and company will hope Charles Lwanga and other forwards are in fine form as they also seek to consolidate fourth place after both Police and Bright Stars dropped points.