2021 FUFA Big League (Match Day 10):

Elgon Group:

Gaddafi 1-0 Kataka

Kataka Calvary 1-0 Mbale Heroes

Mbale Heroes Paidha Black Angels 0-1 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Arua Hill 2-0 Maroons

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 2-1 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Luwero United 0-0 Water

Water Proline 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Ndejje University 3-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Gaddafi Football Club edged Kataka 1-0 in a well contested Elgon group duel in the 2021 FUFA Big League at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city on Sunday, 23rd May.

Frank Mulimi scored the price-less goal with 19 minutes to play.

Action between Gaddafi and Kataka at the Kyabazinga stadium, Jinja

Before the goal, the contest had been well balanced with solid defending per side.

Gaddafi who had lost 2-0 in the immediate past game away to Maroons smiled with three points, good enough to displace Kataka from Kataka from the second position.

The Jinja based club now has 19 points, one short of the leaders, Arua who beat visiting Maroons 2-0 at the Barifa play ground in Arua.

Gaddafi XI Vs Kataka

Defender Michael Kawooya and Allan Mugalu found the two goals for Arua Hill.

Blacks Power also has 19 points after a 1-0 win away to Paidha Black Angels at the Bar Okoro play ground in Zombo district, West Nile.

Michael Siwu scored Blacks Power’s only goal.

Kataka remains on 16 points from 10 matches coming to the break to allow the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals be played.

Meanwhile, in the Rwenzori group, leaders Tooro United established a five points’ lead with a hard fought 2-1 home win over Nyamityobora at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal.

Tooro United scored through holding midfielder Eric Akol and winger Patrick Sserungoji.

Clinton Kamugisha pulled back a consolation for the Abanyakare.

Edward Golola’s side now has 23 points, five apart from Nyamityobora and six away from Proline.

Proline out-smarted Terrazo and Tiles 2-0 at the MTN Stadium, Lugogo during the early kick off.

Hamis Diego Kiiza and Hakim Kiwanuka got the first half strikes for Proline.

The FUFA Big League takes a 10 day’s break and will return on the 3rd June 2021 with 8 games; four apiece per group (Elgon and Rwenzori).

Three clubs earn sporting promotion to the Uganda Premier League. The two clubs (leader per group) will directly be promoted whilst the third one is determined via a promotional play-offs that involves four clubs.