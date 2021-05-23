2021 Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament:
Overall winners:
- Men: Aggrey Mutaka (65 Nett)
- Ladies: Lin Li Xia (60 Nett)
Aggrey Mutaka and Lin Li Xia were crowned as the overall male and female respective best golfers at the 2021 Captain’s Bell golf tournament played at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala on Saturday, 22nd May.
On a day characterized by rains, Mutaka and Lin beat a strong field of at least 160 golfers to smile home with the much desired victory, taking home a plaque and mini fridge apiece.
Mutaka scored 65 nett whilst Lin returned 60 nett on a day decorated by red courtesy of the main sponsors, absa Bank Uganda.
“I am very happy to have won on the 2021 Captain’s Bell tournament. This is one of the most tournaments at Uganda Golf Club. I hope to maintain the form” Mutaka disclosed.
The captain’s bell golf tournament ushers in the new committee of the newly elected captain, Patrick Billy.
We are here to mark the beginning of a new chapter of leadership of Uganda Golf Club. This is a very remarkable day for the club. This is going to be a very exciting year because we are going to revamp the club house, golf course and also revamp some of the events that did not happen last year to ensure our members and guests always have a good experience here.Dr. Alex Coutinho, vice chairman, Uganda Golf Club
Dr. Coutinho sounded the bell that is inside the club house as a sign that officially signals that commencement of work for the new management.
Other winners:
Michael Obalim toppled group A men with 70 nett ahead of David Nambale (72 nett – countback) and Dube Zephania (72 nett).
Gary Gonza championed group B men with 66 nett score better than Godwin Murungi (67 nett – countback) and John Musimenta (67 nett).
In group C men, Herbert Olowo (66 nett) was the best ahead of Nasur Bruhan (69 nett – countback) and Alpha Charles Karamagi (69 nett).
Wendy Angudeyo toppled the rest of the members in the ladies’ group A with 68 nett, winning on countback ahead of Anne Abeja.
Harriet Kitaka finished third in group A with 72 nett.
In group B ladies; Brenda Maraka scored 65 nett to win the pool ahead of Connie Mukuru (76 nett – countback) and Sun Yung (76 nett).
Seniors:
Doshi Tushar was the best senior golfer with 67 nett, Jackson Karyagookwe came second with 70 nett and Ruth Ssali finished third with 77 nett.
Side bets:
Ruth Ssali and Robert Busingye won the nearest to the pin contest as Gloria Mbaguta and John Musimenta came top in the longest drive competition.
With a phenomenal 8-under par 64 gross, Gaita Rodell emerged as the best guest golfer.
Partners:
absa Bank was joined by Johnnie Walker, Wine To Be and Pepsi alongside the Uganda Golf Club management and Uganda Golf Union as the tournament partners.
The Captain’s Bell is symbolic because it symbolizes new beginnings and we are very proud to be part of this. I wish the new club leadership well.Mumba Kalifungwa, absa Bank Uganda Managing Director
Ronald Rugumayo won the professionals’ catergory to claim the biggest share of the total kitty staked by the sponsors, 8,000,000/=.
The 2017 Uganda Amateurs Open Golf winner played 6-under par 66 on day one and 1-over par 73 during the subsequent round to win the 36 holes’ action.
Other outstanding performers:
Group A (Men):
- Winner: Michael Obalim – 70 Nett
- Runners up: David Nambale – 72 Nett (Countback)
- 2nd Runners up: Dube Zephania – 72 Nett
Group B (Men):
- Winner: Gary Gonza – 66 Nett
- 1st Runners up: Godwin Murungi – 67 Nett (Countback)
- 2nd Runners up: Musimenta – 67 Nett
Group C (Men):
- Winner: Herbert Olwo – 66 Nett
- 1st Runners up: Nasur Bruhan – 69 Nett
- 2nd Runners up: Alpha Charles Karamagi – 69 Nett
Group A (Women):
- Winner:Wendy Angudeyo – 68 Nett (Countback)
- 1st Runners up: Ann Abeja – 68 Nett
- 2nd Runners up: Harriet Kitaka- 72 Nett
Group B (Women):
- Winner: Brendah Maraka – 65 Nett
- 1st Runners up: Connie Mukuru – 76 Nett (Countback)
- 2nd Runners up: Sun Yung – 76 Nett
Seniors Winner:
- Winner: Doshi Tushar – 67 Nett
- 1st Runners up: Jackson Karyagookwe – 70 Nett
- 2nd Runners up: Ruth Ssali – 77 Nett
Guest Winner:
- Rodell Gaita – 64 Gross
Side Bets:
Longest Drive:
- Men: John Musimenta
- Ladies: Gloria Mbaguta
Nearest to the Pin:
- Men: Robert Busingye
- Ladies: Ruth Ssali
Piga Mingi:
- Agatha Abaho – 138 Nett
Uganda Golf Club Leaders:
Trustees:
- Chairman: Dr. Sam Zaramba
- Deputy chairman: Okello Ocero
- Secretary: Esther Okullo
- Members: Hon. Jim Muhwezi, Prof. George William Kanyeihamba
Committee Members:
- Captain: Patrick Billy
- Vice captain: Dr. Alex Coutinho
- Hon. Secretary: Ruth Ssali
- Hon. Treasurer: Patrick Kagoro
- Lady Captain: Grace Kabonero
- Membership Secretary: Ruth Ssali
- House Secretary: Eng. Bernard Katehangwa
- Competitions and PR Secretary: David Ssekitoleko