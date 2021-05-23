2021 Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament:

Aggrey Mutaka and Lin Li Xia were crowned as the overall male and female respective best golfers at the 2021 Captain’s Bell golf tournament played at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala on Saturday, 22nd May.

On a day characterized by rains, Mutaka and Lin beat a strong field of at least 160 golfers to smile home with the much desired victory, taking home a plaque and mini fridge apiece.

L-R: Lin Li Xia, Mumba and Aggrey Kitaka on the 19th hole

Mutaka scored 65 nett whilst Lin returned 60 nett on a day decorated by red courtesy of the main sponsors, absa Bank Uganda.

“I am very happy to have won on the 2021 Captain’s Bell tournament. This is one of the most tournaments at Uganda Golf Club. I hope to maintain the form” Mutaka disclosed.

Aggrey Mutaka gets his prize from Mumba of absa Bank Uganda1

Caddie shelters a lady golfer from rains early in the day at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The captain’s bell golf tournament ushers in the new committee of the newly elected captain, Patrick Billy.

We are here to mark the beginning of a new chapter of leadership of Uganda Golf Club. This is a very remarkable day for the club. This is going to be a very exciting year because we are going to revamp the club house, golf course and also revamp some of the events that did not happen last year to ensure our members and guests always have a good experience here. Dr. Alex Coutinho, vice chairman, Uganda Golf Club

Dr. Coutinho sounded the bell that is inside the club house as a sign that officially signals that commencement of work for the new management.

Dr Alex Coutinho knocks the bell inside the Uganda Golf Club house

Chinese golfers smile prior to tee off on the main event of the 2021 Captain’s prize tournament at the par 72-Uganda Golf Club in Kampala

Other winners:

Michael Obalim toppled group A men with 70 nett ahead of David Nambale (72 nett – countback) and Dube Zephania (72 nett).

David Nambale marks with a coin before putting. He was first runners up in group A

Gary Gonza championed group B men with 66 nett score better than Godwin Murungi (67 nett – countback) and John Musimenta (67 nett).

In group C men, Herbert Olowo (66 nett) was the best ahead of Nasur Bruhan (69 nett – countback) and Alpha Charles Karamagi (69 nett).

Wendy Angudeyo toppled the rest of the members in the ladies’ group A with 68 nett, winning on countback ahead of Anne Abeja.

Harriet Kitaka finished third in group A with 72 nett.

In group B ladies; Brenda Maraka scored 65 nett to win the pool ahead of Connie Mukuru (76 nett – countback) and Sun Yung (76 nett).

Seniors:

Doshi Tushar was the best senior golfer with 67 nett, Jackson Karyagookwe came second with 70 nett and Ruth Ssali finished third with 77 nett.

Left hander Gloria Mbaguta smiles with her longest drive plaque

Side bets:

Ruth Ssali and Robert Busingye won the nearest to the pin contest as Gloria Mbaguta and John Musimenta came top in the longest drive competition.

With a phenomenal 8-under par 64 gross, Gaita Rodell emerged as the best guest golfer.

Partners:

absa Bank was joined by Johnnie Walker, Wine To Be and Pepsi alongside the Uganda Golf Club management and Uganda Golf Union as the tournament partners.

The Captain’s Bell is symbolic because it symbolizes new beginnings and we are very proud to be part of this. I wish the new club leadership well. Mumba Kalifungwa, absa Bank Uganda Managing Director

Mumba Kalifungwa putts to the pin

Ronald Rugumayo won the professionals’ catergory to claim the biggest share of the total kitty staked by the sponsors, 8,000,000/=.

The 2017 Uganda Amateurs Open Golf winner played 6-under par 66 on day one and 1-over par 73 during the subsequent round to win the 36 holes’ action.

L-R: Mumba Kalifungwa, Ronald Rugumayo (middle) and Dr. Alex Coutinho

Other outstanding performers:

Group A (Men):

Winner : Michael Obalim – 70 Nett

: Michael Obalim – 70 Nett Runners up : David Nambale – 72 Nett (Countback)

: David Nambale – 72 Nett (Countback) 2nd Runners up: Dube Zephania – 72 Nett

Group B (Men):

Winner: Gary Gonza – 66 Nett

Gary Gonza – 66 Nett 1st Runners up: Godwin Murungi – 67 Nett (Countback)

Godwin Murungi – 67 Nett (Countback) 2nd Runners up: Musimenta – 67 Nett

Group C (Men):

Winner : Herbert Olwo – 66 Nett

: Herbert Olwo – 66 Nett 1st Runners up : Nasur Bruhan – 69 Nett

: Nasur Bruhan – 69 Nett 2nd Runners up: Alpha Charles Karamagi – 69 Nett

Group A (Women):

Winner: Wendy Angudeyo – 68 Nett (Countback)

Wendy Angudeyo – 68 Nett (Countback) 1st Runners up : Ann Abeja – 68 Nett

: Ann Abeja – 68 Nett 2nd Runners up: Harriet Kitaka- 72 Nett

Group B (Women):

Winner: Brendah Maraka – 65 Nett

Brendah Maraka – 65 Nett 1st Runners up: Connie Mukuru – 76 Nett (Countback)

Connie Mukuru – 76 Nett (Countback) 2nd Runners up: Sun Yung – 76 Nett

Seniors Winner:

Winner : Doshi Tushar – 67 Nett

: Doshi Tushar – 67 Nett 1st Runners up: Jackson Karyagookwe – 70 Nett

Jackson Karyagookwe – 70 Nett 2nd Runners up: Ruth Ssali – 77 Nett

Guest Winner:

Rodell Gaita – 64 Gross

Side Bets:

Longest Drive:

Men : John Musimenta

: John Musimenta Ladies: Gloria Mbaguta

Nearest to the Pin:

Men : Robert Busingye

: Robert Busingye Ladies: Ruth Ssali

Piga Mingi:

Agatha Abaho – 138 Nett

Uganda Golf Club Leaders:

Trustees:

Chairman: Dr. Sam Zaramba

Dr. Sam Zaramba Deputy chairman: Okello Ocero

Okello Ocero Secretary: Esther Okullo

Esther Okullo Members: Hon. Jim Muhwezi, Prof. George William Kanyeihamba

Committee Members:

Captain: Patrick Billy

Patrick Billy Vice captain: Dr. Alex Coutinho

Dr. Alex Coutinho Hon. Secretary: Ruth Ssali

Ruth Ssali Hon. Treasurer : Patrick Kagoro

: Patrick Kagoro Lady Captain : Grace Kabonero

: Grace Kabonero Membership Secretary : Ruth Ssali

: Ruth Ssali House Secretary : Eng. Bernard Katehangwa

: Eng. Bernard Katehangwa Competitions and PR Secretary: David Ssekitoleko