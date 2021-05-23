Sunday May 23, 2021

Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Third placed URA can’t afford to drop any more points as they prepare to take on UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje.

Sam Ssimbwa will seek a reaction from his charges after shockingly dropping points at Kyetume in their last game that saw them being overtaken by new leaders Express FC.

UPDF are embroiled in some technical issues and are without a win in five games and could still be missing head coach Kefa Kisala in the dugout.

In his absence, former KCCA player Sakka Mpiima will remain in charge of the army side.

Shafik Kagimu, Cromwell Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala are expected to be key for the four time tax men while UPDF will look to Hussein Zzinda, Brians Kalumba and Kayanja for inspiration.