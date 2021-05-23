AFCON Beach Soccer 2021 Finals:

Sunday, 23rd May: Senegal Vs Uganda – Saly Beach Soccer Stadium, Senegal (8:30 PM – EAT)

The 2021 AFCON beach soccer finals kick off in the tourist city of Saly, located in Thiès Region on the Petite Côte of Senegal, south of the capital, Dakar.

The Uganda National Beach Soccer team (Sand Cranes) takes on the host country, Senegal in a do-or-die group duel at the Saly beach soccer stadium.

Since arriving in Senegal, team Uganda settled in well and has been engaged in two training sessions.

Goalkeeper and captain Meddie Kibirige disclosed that they are ready mentally and physically for the first game.

Saly Beach Soccer Stadium

“The weather in Senegal is not that bad. We are more than ready to play in the AFCON beach soccer finals. No player is sick, we are all fine” Kibirige stated with confidence.

Besides the hosts (Senegal), Uganda will also play neighbours Tanzania in the East African derby.

The match will kick off at 5:30 PM local time (8:30 PM, East African Standard Time).

Uganda Sand Cranes players pray after a training session at Saly beach in Senegal

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC),Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC),Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)

Officials: