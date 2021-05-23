2021 FUFA Big League (Match Day 10):

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 2-1 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Luwero United 0-0 Water

Water Proline 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Ndejje University 3-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Elgon Group:

Calvary 1-0 Mbale Heroes

Mbale Heroes Paidha Black Angels 0-1 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Arua Hill 2-0 Maroons

Maroons Gaddafi 1-0 Kataka

Tooro United Football Club maintained their rich vein of form, winning 2-1 over visiting Nyamitybora at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal on Sunday, 23rd May 2021.

Towering midfielder Eric Akol and Patrick Sserungoji the two goals for Tooro United, an entity coached by Edward Golola.

Clinton Kamugisha pulled back a consolation for the visitors.

Akol scored the opener just after four minutes into the game of the Rwenzori group contest.

Sserunjogi got the second goal with four minutes to the mandatory half time break.

At the very start of the second half, Nyamityobora pulled back a goal through Kamugisha to give the match a worthy epic ending.

Tooro United held onto the lead to win 2-1 as they create a 5 point lead away from the second placed Nyamityobora on 18 points.

Proline who earlier on Sunday smiled 2-0 over Terrazo and Tiles at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo are third on the table standings with 17 points.

Meanwhile, in the Rwenzori group, Gaddafi returned to winning ways when they edged Kataka 1-0 at the Kyabazinga stadium, Jinja city.

Frank Mulimi netted the all important goal for Gaddafi.

Arua Hill humbled Maroons 2-0 at the Barifa stadium in Arua to remain top of the standings.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI: Kenneth Given Lukyamuzi (G.K), Rashid Lubega, Posiano Segonja, Gerard Lubanjwa, Adrian Serugo, Julius Pilot, Lawrence Kigonya, Rashid Mukungu, Eric Akol, Marvin Oshaba, Patrick Serunjogi

Subs: Amir Ssengoma (G.K), Huud Kakooza, Edward Kawoya, Bahay Kibalazi, Abdallah Bogere, AbdulKarim Kasule, Godfrey Katumba

Head coach: Edward Kizito

Nyamityobora XI: Toney Musinguzi (G.K), Salim Kakooza, Augustine Walusimbi, Hussein Kato, Johnson Turinawe, Wahan Luwanga, Clinton Kamugisha, Sharif Kyandinga, Mohamed Matovu, Gerard Kimuli

Subs: Sadat Sebulime (G.K), Abraham Siima, Brian Kanyesigye, Ismael Fauzi, Allan Galandi, Sekajja Badrul, Benjamin Mpiirwe

Head coach: Richard Makumbi