Uganda Premier League 2020 -2021 (Match Day 26):

Sunday, 23rd May 2021 Results:

URA 2-1 UPDF

UPDF KCCA 3-1 Busoga United

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) staged a brilliant fight to beat UPDF 2-1 during match day 26 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University on Sunday, 23rd May 2021.

Steven Desse Mukwala scored the two goals for the tax collectors.

Alex “Benzema” Kitata’s earlier equalizer at the start of the second half was turned into a consolation.

Mukwala took his personal tally of goals to 14, two away from Vipers’ Yunus Sentamu.

The former Vipers and Maroons forward gave URA the command in the 40th minute.

Kitata equalized two minutes into the second half before Mukwala’s second on the evening to relieve pressure from the tax collectors’ players, technical team and fans.

UPDF’s Kitata has now scored four goals to his name, three shy of the club’s top scorer, Brian Kalumba.

URA has now collected 57 points, one away from the leaders Express with four games to play.

This was the 17th victory for URA in 26 matches.

UPDF without head coach Kefa Kisala whose suspension ended last week suffered the 12th loss in the season as they remain 10th with 34 points.

Meanwhile, KCCA defeated visiting Busoga United 3-1 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Faruku Katongole, Patrick Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Joackim Ojera, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (Captain), Moses Sseruyidde, Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Desse Mukwala

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ronald Kigongo, Arafat Galiwango, Michael Birungi, Ibrahim Juma Dada

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), James Begisa, Dennis Ssekitoleko, Joseph Bright Vuni, Isa Mubiru, Bernard Muwanga, Simon Mbazira, Ibrahim Thembo, Davis Kasirye, Brian Kayanja,

Alex Kitata

Subs: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Ezekiel Katende, Robert Eseru, Jesse Kajuba, Hassan Zinda,

Sam Kintu, Charles Ssebutinde

Interim coach: Saaka Mpiima