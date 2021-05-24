Planning for return of sporting activities in the post COVID-19 epoch is one among the undertakings that most sportsmen, managers, sponsors, sports federations and associations have boldly undertaken.

The Uganda Life Saving Federation (ULSF) is on a mission possible to train at least 200 life savers this year alone.

The first of the two day’s training programme commenced at Centenary Park swimming pool in the heart of the capital city, Kampala on Monday, 24th May 2021 and shall wind down on the subsequent day.

At least 25 life savers, swimming pool attendants, divers, life guards and swimming coaches graced the refresher course that has both theory and practical sessions.

“We have involved the pool attendants, life guards and swimming coaches in this two day refresher course as a way of equipping them and planning for return of swimming sport in the post covid-19 period in full respect of all the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)” George Mukasa, the president of Uganda Life Saving Federation attested.

Uganda Life Saving Federation in practical session at Centenary Park Swimming pool in Kampala

The training involved key aspects as body conditioning and balance in the water, rescue techniques (contact and non-contact), evacuation, among others.

The second and final day of this course will still involve practical sessions with the evacuation process practically implemented as the Ambulance will also be involved before the certificate awarding ceremony will close business.

Uganda Life Saving Federation, an affiliate to the International Lifesaving Society is empowered to at least train 200 lifesavers in Uganda by December 2021 bearing in mind that Uganda has at least 800 swimming pools.

The purpose therein is to ensure safety in water bodies (natural and man-made) for many swimmers and travelers on water in case of accidents.