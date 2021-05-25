The Basketball Africa League (BAL) quarterfinals matchups are complete following the conclusion of the group phase on Tuesday night.

The eight teams that qualified for the BAL Playoffs are; Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola), A.S. Douanes (Senegal), A.S. Salé (Morocco), F.A.P (Cameroon), Ferroviário de Maputo (Mozambique), Patriots B.B.C. (Rwanda), U.S. Monastir (Tunisia) and Zamalek (Egypt).

F.A.P of Cameroon will battle Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first quarterfinal match-up on Wednesday before Moroccan side A.S Sale take on Petro de Luanda of Angola.

On Thursday, Senegal’s A.S Douanes will battle favourites US Monastir of Tunisia, and later, tournament hosts Patriots of Rwanda will face off with Ferroviario de Maputo of Mozambique.

The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, semifinals on Saturday while the third-place game and first BAL Finals will be played on Sunday at Kigali Arena.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

F.A.P (7) vs. Zamalek (2) – 6:30pm, EAT

A.S. Salé (6) vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (3) – 10:00pm, EAT

THURSDAY, MAY 27

A.S. Douanes (8) vs. US Monastir (1) – 6:30pm, EAT

Ferroviário de Maputo (5) vs. Patriots B.B.C. (4) – 10:00pm, EAT

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Semifinals Game 1 – 3:00pm, EAT

Semifinals Game 2 – 6:30pm, EAT

SUNDAY, MAY 30