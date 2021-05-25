Wednesday May 26, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3.30pm

Wasswa Bbosa and Morley Byekwaso are confident of their teams’ putting up a decent a show as Express host KCCA in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals.

The hosts are in fine form at the moment in the league, top of the table and have a win a record six successive matches.

On the other hand, KCCA are inconsistent, far from the top in the league and their only chance of winning silverware this season remains in the Uganda Cup.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa

“It’s going to be a very difficult game but as usual, we are well prepared and looking for a win,” said Bbosa.

The Express gaffer has no George Senkaaba for the clash but could welcome midfielders Mahad Kakooza and Abel Eturude from injuries.

Byekwaso also anticipates a tough clash but is also aware that picking a good result away from home will enhance the Kasasiro’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.

“For us, the target is a draw or a win to gain the advantage,” he told the media.

Morley Byekwaso, KCCA head coach

His side could be without striker Sadat Anaku who was badly injured in the draw with UPDF and he could join striker Brian Aheebwa whose season was declared over due to health issues.

The Kasasiro will look to Charles Lwanga; scorer in the 1-1 draw in the league fixture at the same venue early in the season while Eric Kambale and former KCCA prodigy Martin Kizza will be key for the hosts.

The two teams are the record winners of the competition with 11 titles.