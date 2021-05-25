FUFA Women Elite League

Matchday 1| Group D

SHE Maroons 6-1 Echoes WFC

Wakiso Hills WFC 0-0 Lango Queens FC

SHE Maroons made a perfect start to this year’s FUFA Women Elite League after dispatching hapless Echoes WFC on Tuesday.

The Luzira based outfit were ruthless on the day putting six goals past Echoes who managed to pull one back.

Kenyan forward Millecent Mwanzi Namwembe grabbed a hat trick on the day while Kautharah Naluyima scored a brace before substitute Winnie Kyomugisha sealed the victory.

Shilla Amadit got the consolation for Echoes midway through the first half.

Namwembe fired SHE Maroons into an early lead, scoring in the 10th minute. Three minutes later Naluyima double the lead with an easy finish.

By halftime, SHE Maroons FC led 3-0 with Namwembe adding the other. She completed her hat trick a minute into the second stanza.

Naluyima and Kyomugisha added the other two goals to ensure SHE Maroons complete the rout.

In the other game played on Tuesday, Wakiso Hills and Lango Queens played out a goalless draw in a boring contest.

Action will continue on Wednesday with two fixtures. SHE Maroons will be up against Wakiso Hills while Echoes FC will take on Lango Queens.

SHE Maroons Starting XI

Esther Akujo, Lydia Nayunju, Peace Janat Mundawandi, Sarah Nalwadda, Joelia Babirye, Jackline Adong, Joan Naggayi, Anita Babirye, Millicent, Lilian Veronica Masinde

Echoes Women FC Starting XI

Sarah Anyipo, Mercy Akong, Irene Adong, Juliet Apio, Grace Nakirya, Everyline Asego, Rachael Abio, Martha Ajoro, Shilla Amadit, Masitula Namusoke, Salama Namata