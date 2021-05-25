Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter-final)
- Quarter final (1st Leg): Vipers 1-1 Sports Club Villa
- Round of 16 (Return Leg): Kigezi Home Boyz 1-2 BUL (Aggregate: 2-4)
Sports Club Villa rallied for a stalemate with Vipers during the 1-all affair in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday evening.
Ronald Ssekiganda headed home in stoppage time to cancel out substitute Lawrence Tezikya’s opener.
Earlier, Vipers’ skipper Halid Lwaliwa had a cheeky back heel out of play off a ground shot by Paul Willa on 20 minutes.
Five minutes later, SC Villa goalkeeper Dickson Martin Senkooto was quicker off the line to thwart a teasing cross from the right flank by Ibrahim Orit.
Vipers continued chasing for the break through although the Jogoos backline remained water-tight.
In the fourth minute, Congolese striker Ceaser Manzoki was denied by goalkeeper Senkooto after his header onto the near post off Aziz Kayondo’s inviting cross from the left wing.
FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat waved play on despite contact onto Karim Watambala by SC Villa left back Derrick Ndahiiro in the goal area.
Vipers’ Kayondo got cautioned for protestation on the stroke of half time as well as SC Villa’s holding midfielder Amir Kakomo (late challenge on Manzoki) as the two sides returned to the locker-rooms tied goalless.
Vipers called for a double change on the hour mark. Winger Milton Karisa and Lawrence Tezikya were introduced for Ibrahim Orit and Ceaser Manzoki respectively.
Paul Mucureezi was pushed on for Karim Watambala in the 65th minute.
SC Villa’s first change witnessed Faizo Kazibwe take up the lead forward’s role after replacing Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang.
Karisa’s cross from the right was headed out by Yunus Sentamu from close range with 19 minutes to play and Tezikya had a shot blocked inside the goal area moments later.
The break even moment arrived in the 79th minute when Tezikya headed home Kayondo’s cross from the left.
With 8 minutes to play, Yunus Sentamu and Kayondo were rested for Richard Basangwa and Disan Galiwango respectively.
At the same time, Masereka and Kabonge came out for Derrick Ssekiranda and Muhammed Nsereko respectively.
The Jogoos’ goalkeeper Senkooto got cautioned by referee Sabila for time wasting.
In the 88th minute, SC Villa introduced striker Francis Ronald Olaki for Muhammed Senoga Kagawa.
Olaki’s impact was felt immediately when his cross from the right was headed home by Ssekiganda past goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya for the equaliser.
The return leg will be played on 2nd June 2021 at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.
Meanwhile, BUL eliminated Kigezi Home Boyz after 2-1 in the return leg of the round of 16 played at the Kabale Municipal Stadium to qualify 4-2 on aggregate.
BUL will now play Proline in a two legged quarter final duel.
Team Line Ups:
Vipers XI: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit, Karim Watambala, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki
Changes:
60′ Ibrahim Orit OUT, Milton Karisa ON
60′ Ceaser Manzoki OUT, Lawrence Tezikya ON
65′ Karim Watambala OUT, Paul Mucureezi ON
82′ Yunus Sentamu OUT, Richard Basangwa ON
82′ Aziz Kayondo OUT, Disan Galiwango ON
Subs Not Used: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Allan Kayiwa
- Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu
- Assistant coach: Paul Kiwanuka
SC Villa XI: Martin Dickson Senkooto (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga (Captain), Derrick Ndahiiro, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Geofrey Wasswa, Amir Kakomo, Sadam Masereka, Ronald Ssekiganda, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang, Muhammed Senoga Kagawa
Changes:
68′ Isaac Ogwang OUT, Fazio Kazibwe ON
82′ Sadam Masereka OUT, Derrick Ssekiranda ON
82′ Nicholas Kabonge OUT, Muhammed Nsereko ON
85′ Muhammed Senoga Kagawa OUT, Francis Ronald Olaki ON
Subs Not Used: Said Keni (G.K), Fred Agandu, Moses Kiggundu
- Head coach: Edward Kaziba
- Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya
Match officials:
- Referee: Ali Sabila
- Assistant Referee 1: Okello Lee
- Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama
- Fourth official: Henry Musisi
- Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga