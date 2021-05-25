Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter-final)

Quarter final (1st Leg): Vipers 1-1 Sports Club Villa

Vipers Sports Club Villa Round of 16 (Return Leg): Kigezi Home Boyz 1-2 BUL (Aggregate: 2-4)

Sports Club Villa rallied for a stalemate with Vipers during the 1-all affair in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday evening.

Ronald Ssekiganda headed home in stoppage time to cancel out substitute Lawrence Tezikya’s opener.

Earlier, Vipers’ skipper Halid Lwaliwa had a cheeky back heel out of play off a ground shot by Paul Willa on 20 minutes.

Five minutes later, SC Villa goalkeeper Dickson Martin Senkooto was quicker off the line to thwart a teasing cross from the right flank by Ibrahim Orit.

SC Villa captain Joseph Nsubuga (right) tackles Azizi Kayondo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vipers continued chasing for the break through although the Jogoos backline remained water-tight.

In the fourth minute, Congolese striker Ceaser Manzoki was denied by goalkeeper Senkooto after his header onto the near post off Aziz Kayondo’s inviting cross from the left wing.

FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat waved play on despite contact onto Karim Watambala by SC Villa left back Derrick Ndahiiro in the goal area.

Gavin Mugweri Kizito shields the ball away from Ceaser Manzoki (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vipers’ Kayondo got cautioned for protestation on the stroke of half time as well as SC Villa’s holding midfielder Amir Kakomo (late challenge on Manzoki) as the two sides returned to the locker-rooms tied goalless.

Vipers called for a double change on the hour mark. Winger Milton Karisa and Lawrence Tezikya were introduced for Ibrahim Orit and Ceaser Manzoki respectively.

Paul Mucureezi was pushed on for Karim Watambala in the 65th minute.

SC Villa’s first change witnessed Faizo Kazibwe take up the lead forward’s role after replacing Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang.

Karisa’s cross from the right was headed out by Yunus Sentamu from close range with 19 minutes to play and Tezikya had a shot blocked inside the goal area moments later.

Muhammed Senoga Kagawa leaves Vipers’ right back Paul Willa grounded (Credit: John Batanudde)

The break even moment arrived in the 79th minute when Tezikya headed home Kayondo’s cross from the left.

With 8 minutes to play, Yunus Sentamu and Kayondo were rested for Richard Basangwa and Disan Galiwango respectively.

At the same time, Masereka and Kabonge came out for Derrick Ssekiranda and Muhammed Nsereko respectively.

Ronald Ssekiganda (right) and Saddam Masereka in action (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Jogoos’ goalkeeper Senkooto got cautioned by referee Sabila for time wasting.

In the 88th minute, SC Villa introduced striker Francis Ronald Olaki for Muhammed Senoga Kagawa.

Olaki’s impact was felt immediately when his cross from the right was headed home by Ssekiganda past goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya for the equaliser.

SC Villa players celebrate their late equaliser (Credit: John Batanudde)

The return leg will be played on 2nd June 2021 at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.

Meanwhile, BUL eliminated Kigezi Home Boyz after 2-1 in the return leg of the round of 16 played at the Kabale Municipal Stadium to qualify 4-2 on aggregate.

BUL will now play Proline in a two legged quarter final duel.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit, Karim Watambala, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki

Changes:

60′ Ibrahim Orit OUT, Milton Karisa ON

60′ Ceaser Manzoki OUT, Lawrence Tezikya ON

65′ Karim Watambala OUT, Paul Mucureezi ON

82′ Yunus Sentamu OUT, Richard Basangwa ON

82′ Aziz Kayondo OUT, Disan Galiwango ON

Subs Not Used: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Allan Kayiwa

Head coach : Fred Kajoba Kisitu

: Fred Kajoba Kisitu Assistant coach: Paul Kiwanuka

SC Villa XI: Martin Dickson Senkooto (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga (Captain), Derrick Ndahiiro, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Geofrey Wasswa, Amir Kakomo, Sadam Masereka, Ronald Ssekiganda, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang, Muhammed Senoga Kagawa

Changes:

68′ Isaac Ogwang OUT, Fazio Kazibwe ON

82′ Sadam Masereka OUT, Derrick Ssekiranda ON

82′ Nicholas Kabonge OUT, Muhammed Nsereko ON

85′ Muhammed Senoga Kagawa OUT, Francis Ronald Olaki ON

Subs Not Used: Said Keni (G.K), Fred Agandu, Moses Kiggundu

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Edward Kaziba Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Match officials: