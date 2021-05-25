Towering footballer Joshua Lubwama is a gentleman that suits the assertion “man of all seasons”.

Humbled like a cucumber, Lubwama comfortably fits in all coats worn.

He is christened as the “Tallest Muganda” for his enviable height (6.3 feet) and “Letti” after retired Uganda Cranes center forward Mike Letti, now a FUFA Delegate from the football rich West Nile region and a CAF match commissioner.

URA’s Moses Sseruyidde and Wakiso Giants utility player Joshua Lubwama fight for possession. (Credit: John Batanudde)

Joshua Lubwama shoots in a match against Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium

Diligent, passionate, religious, caring, calm off the field of play but aggressive once in action, Lubwama has it all, an in abundance.

Lubwama has ably settled in at Wakiso Giants since his loan spell at Ndejje University from BUL came to an end mid-last year.

Before moving to BUL, Lubwama had been side-lined for more than eight months with a broken leg as he steadily beat all the odds to return strongly into action.

“I am humbled to God that I am still alive and back to my form. The period I was injured made me stronger as a person. I grew spiritually, emotionally and physically. I give the glory back to God” Lubwama reveals.

Air borne Joshua Lubwama

Early life:

Lubwama hails from the Ffumbe clan, born on 25th May 1998 to Enock Kigozi Ssebwalunyo and Annet Galiwango Ssebwalunyo.

The father is a retired certified public accountant whilst the mother is the Nakaseke District Inspector of Schools.

He started his elementary education at African Outreach Academy, Luweero.

He then shifted base to Ndejje Senior Secondary School for his O and A level studies.

Lubwama is a graduate from Makerere University in Mental Health and Community Psychology).

He also has a post graduate diploma in counselling and guidance and A-1 German language certificate from Goethe Zentrum Institute.

Lubwama celebrates his birthday every 25th May of a calendar year

Football Journey:

Like baby steps start a journey of 1,000,000 miles, Lubwama’s early football life kicked off at Luweero Kids League and later Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

He then elevated to Luweero United and Kampala University in the Buganda Regional League.

By the time he was in the Buganda Regional League (third tier), Lubwama also played for Makerere University in the national universities league as well as the Buganda Masaza Cup tournaments.

Joshua Lubwama during a press conference for Wakiso Giants

After lifting the Masaza Cup trophy with Gomba in 2017, Lubwama graduated to the Uganda Premier League at Jinja based BUL, who loaned him to Ndejje University (in second division) after a long injury spell and eventually came to Wakiso Giants in 2020 until to-date.

“I want to remain focused and composed in daily training sessions to serve diligently until I will retire from the beautiful game” Lubwama, whose older brother Hannington Ssebwalunyo is goalkeeper at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club says.

To assert that Joshua Lubwama is an achiever is not an understatement as he has won a number of accolades right from schools to clubs.

Joshua Lubwama shows the man of the match placard after the match against Vipers

Joshua Lubwama (right) receives a man of the match accolade after an impressive performance for Makerere University Credit: Courtesy

The 2017 Masaza Cup triumph with Gomba remains one of the sweet victories for him.

While at Makerere University, he was named as the most valuable player (MVP) for three successive years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He was the top scorer of the University Football League (UFL) in 2015 as the most outstanding sports personality of the year in 2015 and 2016 at Makerere University.

Lubwama has also started the Joshua Lubwama Foundation, one of the initiatives of giving back to the community when he eventually retired from active sports.

Lubwama readies himself before executing a free kick while at BUL

Detailed Profile:

Name: Joshua Lubwama

Nicknames: Tallest Muganda, Letti

Date of Birth: 25th May 1998

Nationality: Ugandan

Clan, Tribe: Ffumbe, Muganda

Father: Enock Kigozi Ssebwalunyo

Mother: Annet Galiwango Ssebwalunyo

Education: African Outreach Academy, Luweero (P.1 – P.7), Ndejje Senior Secondary School (S.1 – S.6), Makerere University (Bachelor’s Degree in Mental Health and Community Psychology), Goethe Zentrum Institute (A-1 German Language Certificate), St. Lawrence University (Post Graduate Diploma in Counselling and Guidance)

Height: 6.3 Feet

Weight: 76 Kgs

Favourite Shirt number: 25

Strong Foot: Right

Key attributes: Ball control, short and long passing, shooting the ball across all distances

Football Career: Luweero Kids League, Kampala Junior Team (Academy), Luweero United, Kampala University, Ndejje University (Loan), BUL, Wakiso Giants (2020 – To date) currently.

Other teams: Bulemeezi (2014-16), Gomba Lions 2017 (Champion)

University League: (Makerere University 2014-2017); Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Makerere University 2015, 2016 & 2017, University Football League (UFL) Top scorer – 2015, Sports Personality of the Year – 2015 & 16 (Makerere University)

Coaches commended: Late Salim Kizindo(Luweero Kids League), Douglas Bamweyana, Musa Kirumira, Simon “Ddunga” Ddungu, Sadiq Sempigi, Eddieson Magulu, Simon Peter Mugerwa, William Kasozi, Peter Onen, Timothy Raymod Komakech, Godfrey Nswemu (Physiotherapist)