Stanbic Uganda Cup (1st Leg – Round of 16):

BUL 2-1 Kigezi Home Boyz

Jinja-based Uganda Premier League club, BUL travelled over 400 kilometers to Kabale Municipal Stadium.

BUL takes on Kigezi Home Boyz in the return leg of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 game on Tuesday, 25th May.

The Jinja side won the first leg 2-1 lead at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Richard Wandyaka and Musa Esenu netted the goals for BUL inside the first 22 minutes. Denis Lubowa pulled off the consolation for Kigezi Home Boyz with a penalty past goalkeeper Abdul Kimera.

After earning his first league win during the 3-1 home victory over Onduparaka, BUL head coach Alex Isabirye is aware of the task in thy midst; avoid defeat and progress to the next stage (quarterfinal).

On form forward Joseph Ssemujju (2 goals), Deogracious Ojok, Wandyaka, Robert Mukongotya, and Simon Peter Oketch are some of the forward players expected to lift BUL in an area when temperatures drop to as low as 15 degrees centigrade.

Joseph Ssemujju celebrates a goal for BUL (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Kigezi Home Boyz will look to their lethal forward Dickson Kihanga Niwamanya (four goals so far in the Uganda Cup), Lubowa, Rogers Tabule among others for inspiration.

For starters, Niwamanya scored a hat-trick during Kigezi Home Boyz’s 4-2 win away over Kitara during the first leg at the round of 32 played in Kavumba.

He was also on target during the return leg at Kabale Municipal Stadium when Kitara nearly caused a shock, winning 3-1.

John Bosco Kalibala will be in charge of Kigezi Home Boyz against BUL at the Kabale Municipal Stadium

Match officials:

Kigezi Home Boyz and BUL’s encounter will be handled by John Bosco Kalibala as the center referee.

Fahad Ssekayuba is the first assistant referee with Mustapha Lubega as the second assistant.

Timothy Gumisiriza will serve as fourth official as Sseka Mutaka is the assessor.