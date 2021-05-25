Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021: Tuesday, 25th May

1st Leg (Quarterfinal): Vipers Vs SC Villa – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Vipers Vs SC Villa – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende 2nd Leg (Round of 16): Kigezi Home Boyz Vs BUL – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

The 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals commence on Tuesday, May 25 with an explosive contest between Vipers and Sports Club Villa at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The duel is anticipated to be epic because at stake is a semifinal berth for any one of the two clubs in the box with the return leg set to be played on June 2 at the Military Barracks stadium, Bombo.

This season, the Venoms humbled Sports Club Villa home and away during the Uganda Premier League.

Therefore, the home side would love to replicate their league form over the Jogoos during the Uganda Cup.

Key talking points

All is not well at the Sports Club Villa’s camp after their long-serving captain Asuman Alishe openly came out on the eve of this match to cry loudly after delayed payment of salaries.

The Jogoos will miss the services of three of their key players for different reasons.

Goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige and Emmanuel Alex Wasswa are away for the AFCON 2021 beach soccer finals in Senegal, West Africa whilst Abdallah Salim is recovering from Typhoid.

Defender Geofrey Wasswa returns to the St Mary’s Stadium to face Vipers since he left the club.

SC Villa players in a warm up session Credit: SC VILLA MEDIA

In Kibirige’s absence, Dickson Martin Ssenkooto and Saidi Keni are ready to fill the goalkeeping void.

Keni recently scored direct from restart of play in their home match against Vipers which the Venoms won 3-1.

Left back Derrick Ndahiiro, Joseph Nsubuga, Fred Agandu, Sadam Masereka, Francis Ronald Olaki, Ronald Ssekiganda, Derrick Ssekiranda, Faizal Muwawu, Muhammed Ssenoga Kagawa, Muhammed Nsereko, and Isaac Ogwang, among others, are expected to make the matchday traveling team.

Team Vipers will approach the game in a cautious way, building onto the away 1-0 win over Soltilo Bright Stars in the league.

Bashir Ssekagya is still expected ahead of Burundian goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora in the goal posts.

Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi celebrate after a goal over SC Villa at Bombo (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Paul Willa, Azizi Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Disan Galiwango, and Rashid Toha are all available at the back.

Paul Mucureezi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Siraje Ssentamu, Ibrahim Orit, and Allan Kayiwa are midfield options with live wire forward Yunus Sentamu, Congolese Ceaser Manzoki, Lawrence Tezikya, and Richard Basangwa also available to spur the team ahead.

This match will be handled by Ali Sabila, assisted by Okello Lee (first assistant), Lydia Nantabo Wanyama (second assistant) and Henry Musisi (fourth official).

Brian Miiro Nsubuga is the assessor.