Express 0-0 KCCA

Record holders Express and KCCA played to a goalless stalemate in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals at Wankulukuku.

In a game of few chances, the hosts will be the most aggrieved after being denied from Charles Lukwago late in the second half when he parried a well taken free kick by Eric Kambale away for a corner.

The Red Eagles who are eyeing the league and cup double for the first time since 1995 also missed a good chance when skipper Enoch Walusimbi missed a free header from a Godfrey Lwesibawa corner.

For KCCA, Charles Lwanga who led the line in the absence of injured Sadat Anaku headed just over from Steven Sserwadda cross.

The score line implies that Express will need at least a score draw in the return leg on May 4 to advance while KCCA need any kind of victory to reach the semis.

A goalless draw will demand that penalty kicks separate the two giants.