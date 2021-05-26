Thursday May 27 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 3.30pm

If what transpired in the previous league anything is litmus of what to expect, then Wakiso Giants taking on Police in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at Wakissha has all signs of a cracker.

The Purple Sharks won a fierce contest in the league last month with a 3-1 score line in a game the visitors had two goals disallowed and assistant referee banned for a month.

The hosts hold a slight advantage going into the game as they are enjoying some good form at home where they have won all previous seven outings.

On the other hand, the Cops are having a bad patch win no win in their last six away games since beating Calvary 5-1 in Arua in the Uganda Cup.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru however remains optimistic of a decent result given the team’s preparations and a return of some of his players from injuries.

“We have prepared well and thank God, some of our key players like Tonny Mawejje, Muhamood Hassan and Henry Katongole are back,” he said.

Wakiso Giants are without skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo and striker Ivan Bogere who are injured but have enough in their armoury to pick from against the Cops.