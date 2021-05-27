FUFA Big League 2021 (Elgon Group):

Arua Hill 2-0 Mbale Heroes

Arua Hill Football Club remains on course for a direct slot to the Uganda Premier League.

The West Nile-based entity overcame a nine-man Mbale Heroes 2-0 at the Barifa Playground, Arua on Wednesday, 26th May 2021 during an Elgon Group contest.

Allan Mugalu and Badjen Mujahid scored the goals in each half for the Kongalo in an ill-tempered match.

Mugalu’s goal arrived in the very first minute as Mujahid’s strike came at the stroke of full time.

There were two second-half red cards to the visitors when captain Jamaldin Buchochera and goalkeeper Hilbert Hatimu were sent off in the 57th and 84th minutes respectively.

Buchochera’s sending off was a second bookable offense and Hatimu’s red card was a straight one following a wild lunge onto substitute Brian Ade.

Mbale Heroes goalkeeper Hilbert Hatimu was sent off

Arua Hill secured their 6th victory of the season in 11 matches which puts them on 23 points, four adrift of second-placed Gaddafi and Blacks Power who have both played 10 matches apiece.

Mbale Heroes suffered their7th loss in 11 games that leave them with 12 points and in danger of falling to the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League takes a long break and will return on 5th June 2021 with a number of games.

Mbale Heroes entertain struggling Maroons at the Mbale Municipal Stadium in one of the games lined up on the day.

Team Line Ups:

Arua Hill XI:Richard Anyama (G.K), Kiirya, Dan Birikwalira, Rashid Muhamed, Fahad Kawooya, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Mujahid, Gaddafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Subs: Franco Oringa, Aggrey Atandu, Samari Ajobe, Rajab Kakooza, Rashid Kawawa, Rashid Yakin, Brian Ade

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Mbale Heroes XI: Hilbert Hatimu (Captain), Ibrahim Kibumba, Ayella, Walter Lubangkene, Musa Malunda, Brian Mayanja, Brian Olega, Jamaldin Buchochera (Captain), Luka Okori, Fide Muhwezi, Wamboka

Sub: Steven Makumba, Jakony, Opima, Kiberu, Kapyo, Owundo, Matovu

Head coach: Hussein Kheri