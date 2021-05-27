Gaddafi Football Club roving right back Ibrahim Massa is a not only a diligent individual but also a stanch believer.

The dreadlocked diminutive versatile player was part of the Gaddafi Football Club team that featured in the Eastern region league before getting promoted to the FUFA Big League last season.

Massa is optimistic that at the final bend of the 2021 FUFA Big League regular season, the Jinja based entity will get promoted to the Uganda Premier League (UPL), sportingly.

At Gaddafi Football Club, we are one united family, composed, calm, focused and determined towards achieving by close of business for the 2021 FUFA Big League season. This is the reason that we have remained set and keen for the best regardless of the prevailing situations. Ibrahim Massa, Gaddafi FC player

Massa has been part and parcel of Gaddafi’s season in the second division, featuring in almost every fixture this season in the league and Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Ibrahim Massa takes on Musa Ssali Junior of Maroons at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira

The versatile player is comfortable in central midfield, on the right flank and at right back.

He has previously played at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos, Nyamityobora and Swedish side IK Start.

Gaddafi has collected 19 points from 10 matches as the Soldierz Boys are currently four points behind Arua Hill with a game in hand.

Their next game is against Blacks Power at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea on 3rd June 2021.

Like Gaddafi, Blacks Power also has 19 points from 10 matches.

Therefore, the contest between these two clubs will be envisaged to consolidate second spot with a mission to play catch up to Arua Hill.

Gaddafi also has to host Paidha Black Angels on 6th June, Arua Hill (10th June) and wind down the regular season away to Calvary on 13th June 2021.