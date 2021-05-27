Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 4):

Aidenal 1-5 Mengo

Mengo Kisenyi 1-6 Park

Park Big Talent 4-4 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Yeak Kabowa 3-5 Synergy

Mengo Futsal Club remains top of the Albert Nile group coming to match day 5 of the Futsal Super League.

During match day four, Mengo humiliated Aidenal SOSA 5-1 in a one sided duel at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Saidi Mayanja (hattrick), John Ben Nakibinge and Lamech Mwebaze netted the goals for a dominant Mengo.

Denis Kalanzi found the consolation for Aidenal SOSA who suffered their loss of the season.

Masuudi Kafumbe and John Ben Nakibinge celebrate a goal for Mengo Futsal Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mayanja ascended to five goals to his name, two shy from the joint top scorers; Billy Nkata, Farouk Tumwesigye and Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi.

Mengo attained their third win in four games, remaining unbeaten as they got to 10 points, two better than second placed Big Talent Futsal Club.

Big Talent scored a last gasp equalizer to earn a point during a 4-all stalemate with Kampala Junior Team (KJT) who secured their first point of the current campaign.

Match day 5 will be played on Saturday, 29th May 2021 with four games as usual on the menu.

Mengo plays KJT at 11 AM and Big Talent will follow suit against Aidenal SOSA at noon.

The early kick off duels will witness Synergy open up the morning showdown against Park at 9 AM and Yeak Kabowa will face Kisenyi at 10 AM.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Match Day 5 (Saturday, 29th May 2021):