2021 CDF Cup (Friday, 28th May):

Final: Motorized Infantry (MOI) Vs Division 5 (2 pm)

Venue: Entebbe Works Place Ground

For a fortnight now, residents in Entebbe Municipality, Katabi Town Council and the surrounding areas have been treated to explicit entertainment by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) through the annual Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) football tournament.

Throughout this period, passionate crowds have always gathered at the football grounds of Kisubi, Nkumba University and the regreened Entebbe Works to catch the free flowing football, thrilling skills and mesmerizing action by the officers and men.

The hitherto wide bridge between the Wanainchi and the officers at different ranks has been virtually extinct as the civilians easily intermingled with army men to watch these games.

The 2021 edition officially comes to an end on Friday, 28th May 2021 at the Entebbe Works Play ground with a finale between a star studded Motorized Infantry (MOI) against Division 5.

In attendance will be the chief guest, the CDF General David Muhoozi, invited guests and the general public.

The jerseys used by all the teams at the 2021 CDF Cup tournament

Nakasongola based MOI ejected a 10 man Airforce from Entebbe 1-0 during a tense semi-final show down where MOI’s right winger Steven Wokoroach broke his leg after a hard challenge by captain Mudumba who was also sent off.

Former Ndejje University, Police and Sports Club Villa midfielder Albert Mugisa scored the all important goal, a well struck penalty.

This had incidentally been the second penalty following the earlier one missed by Franco Ronnie.

MOI head coach Saaka Mpima anticipates a tough battle that they will work hard to win.

“I expect a close and hard duel in the final. We shall work hard to win because the target at hand is to win this trophy” Mpima told Kawowo Sports.

Saka Mpima is head coach of Motorized Infantry (MOI)

Mpima is also the interim head coach at UPDF Football Club in the Uganda Premier League after suspension of Kefa Kisala.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final between Masaka based Armored Brigade and Division 5 was won by the latter 3-1.

Eighteen team across the various sections of the army took part in the tournament that is meant to foster unity among the UPDF officers and men, provide a platform for talent identification in the army, bridge the gap between ordinary people and the army, among other purposes.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is the major funder of this tournament.

Other important partners for the 2021 edition were Entebbe Municipality, Wazalendo SACCO, Starbex Petroleum, among others.