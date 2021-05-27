Steven Sserwadda could have played his last game for KCCA in the goalless draw with rivals Express FC in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at Wankulukuku.

The midfielder is understood to be headed to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in US with New York Red Bull his next destination.

Sserwadda caught the eyes of the club’s scouts while featuring for the Uganda Hippos in the Afcon in Mauritania and negotiations have been going on according to reliable sources.

After the Wankulukuku game, Sserwadda, waved to the fans in a manner that said goodbye to them for now.

In case all goes well, he will join compatriots Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact) in the MLS.

Former Uganda Cranes skipper Ibrahim Sekagya is part of the coaching staff at New York Red Bull.