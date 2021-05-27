2021 Africa Club Ludo Championship:

Final:

Nansana Galaxy (Uganda) 2-0 Buloba (Uganda)

Third Place play off:

Lion Indomitable (Cameroon) 2-0 Yarenga Esco (Malawi)

Most Valuable Players (MVP’s):

Men : Emmanuel Mubiru (Nansana Galaxy, Uganda)

Women: Betty Ddumba Naggadya (Nansana Galaxy, Uganda)

Top scorer:

Bashir Kyambadde (Buloba, Uganda)

After lifting the 2021 Africa Ludo Club trophy, Uganda has now set their eyes and target to the upcoming Africa Nations Cup due in September this years that are slated to be held in South Africa.

Uganda’s Nansana Galaxy beat another Ugandan club, Buloba 2-0 to lift the inaugural club’s championship hosted in Dubai.

The Nansana Galaxy duo of Emmanuel Mubiru and Betty Ddumba Naggadya were also incidentally voted as the tournament Most Valuable Players (MVP’s).

This followed an impressive showing in a championship that attracted clubs from Cameroon, Gambia, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Zambia, Nigeria and the victorious Uganda.

Uganda fielded two clubs that both reached the finals to earn the main trophy and medals on top of $ 3000 prize money.

The official welcome event for the victorious team as well as the rest of the teams’ contingent was held at Tipsy Restaurant in Wandegeya, Kampala on Thursday, 27th May 2021.

Uganda Ludo Association (ULA) president Hussen Kalule, flanked by members of his executive committee congratulated the winners and top performers with a call towards Government for funding of the national teams (male and female) as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Ludo Nations Cup.

Kalule, who is also the vice president of the World Ludo Association (WLA) hinted about the commencement of the national super league soon as a basis to help the preparations of the players.

I want to thank our clubs that traveled to Dubai for the 2021 Africa Ludo Championships. In particular, I congratulate the winners (Nansana Galaxy) who won gold and top outstanding players. At this juncture, I want to plead to the National Council of Sports (NCS) to assist in funding the national teams as we look forward the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in South Africa. Hussein Kalule, Uganda Ludo Association President

A budget of at least Shs. 120,000,000 has been planned by the Uganda Ludo Association to prepare the two teams (both gender) that will represent the country at the 2021 African meet.

Kalule also confirmed that the Uganda Ludo Association will hold their elective assembly in August 2021 (venue to be confirmed) and he boldly intends to stand for the final term of office.

Betty Naggadya Ddumba holds the trophy, flanked by the other official. Hussein Kalule is in the coat

Naggadya, 56, the female Most Valuable Player (MVP) was grateful of the opportunity to face the rest of the African players.

Personally, I prepared well for this championship and that is how I managed to win. Every game to me was like a cup final. I look forward continuous training as we eye the national super league and later the national team. Betty Naggadya Ddumba, Nansana Galaxy Ludo player

Meanwhile, another Ugandan, Bashir Kyambadde of Bulo ludo club was top scorer.

Cameroon’s Lion Indomitable club beat Yarenga Esco of Malawi to third place.

Nansana Galaxy and Buloba Ludo clubs will represent Africa at the World’s Cup Ludo finals in 2022.