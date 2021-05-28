Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 4):

Big Talent 4-4 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Aidenal 1-5 Mengo

Mengo Kisenyi 1-6 Park

Park Yeak Kabowa 3-5 Synergy

With the jaws of defeat almost biting, Big Talent Futsal Club scored with virtually the last kick of the game to deny Kampala Junior Team (KJT) during the thrilling 8 goal stalemate at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Kampala Junior Team had scored their four goals through a brace by Bill Nkata, Edrisa Kabonge and the left footed Abbasi Kyeyune.

KJT’s Abbas Kyeyune in action against Big Talent (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent replied through Blanchar Mulamba, Ronald Kaye (brace) and Farouq Tumwesigye.

This was the first point for KJT in four games as Big Talent remained unbeaten.

Big Talent skipper Faizal Wabyoona in action against Billy Nkata (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent remains second in the Albert Nile group with 8 points, two shy away from the leaders Mengo.

KJT has a single point with hope of performing well in the final two games of the regular season.

KJT team that faced Big Talent (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent Team that faced KJT (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent and KJT captains prior to kick off with the match referees (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent director and music icon Eddie Kenzo graced the match and was thrilled by the level of organization from the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

“I am impressed by the level of organization of the Futsal Super League. This should be carried forward” Kenzo disclosed.

Eddie Kenzo (far right) in attendance at FUTSAL super league (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Futsal Super League has eight clubs divided into two groups (Victoria Nile and Albert Nile).

After the regular season games, the four clubs will play a semi-final to determine the two finalists and finally, the champion.

KJT coach celebrates with a player (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Day 5 (Saturday, 29th May 2021):

Synergy Vs Park – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi – 10 AM

KJT Vs Mengo – 11 AM

Big Talent Vs Aidenal SOSA – 12 PM