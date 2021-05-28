2021 CDF Cup (Friday, 28th May)

Final: Motorized Infantry (MOI) 4-2 Division 5

Motorized Infantry (MOI) Division 5 Curtain-raiser: Army Select 1-0 Civilians

The 2021 Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) football tournament successfully concluded at Entebbe Works play ground in Entebbe Municipality on Friday, 28th May.

A mammoth crowd witnessed the mouth-watering action as Motorized Infantry (MOI) lifted the trophy for the second time in a row since their triumph in Masaka during the 2019 edition.

With 2020 a dead year for most sports activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament returned in 2021 with the 13th edition.

Nakasongola based Motorized Brigade (MOI) convincingly beat Pader’s Division five 4-2 in a thrilling finale watched by a combination of soldiers and the civilians.

Former Ndejje University, Sports Club Villa and Police midfielder Albert Mugisa, Lawrence Toolit, goalkeeper Bonny Opio (own goal) and another goalkeeper Steven Olweny were on target for Motorized Brigade team, coached by Saka Mpiima.

Bosco Odoch netted a brace for Division 5, including a penalty that had given them the lead.

Odoch gave Division 5 the lead with a well struck penalty before Mugisa also equalized with a penalty in the first half.

Toolit put Motorized Infantry in the lead with a wonder lob as they bossed the opening stanza of the game 2-1 before the mandatory half time break.

In the second half, Odoch volleyed home for the equalizer that made it 2-all.

Lieutenant General Charles Lwanga Lutaaya, the commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force was chief guest, representing the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General David Muhoozi.

Lt General Lutaaya officially handed over the main trophy and gold medals to the triumphant team who also got a brand new motor bike courtesy of partners, Simba Automotives.

Each of the 17 participating teams got two footballs.

The CDF Cup promotes mutual respect, helps the officers keep fit fit and it has helped to maintain discipline within the forces. Lieutenant General Charles Lwanga Lutaaya, the commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force

We prepared well and trained for a good period of time. All the players were focused and determined. All the appreciation go to Brigadier Charles Byayiima for his personal endeavors and efforts to help us with the preparations. Saka Mpima, Motorized Infantry head coach

We had a good teamwork chemistry right from the start through to the finals. Lance corporal Faizal Ssekajja

Seventeen teams across the various sections of the army took part in the tournament that is meant to foster unity among the UPDF officers and men, provide a platform for talent identification in the army, bridge the gap between ordinary people and the army, among other purposes.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is the major funder of this tournament.

Other important partners for the 2021 edition were Entebbe Municipality, Wazalendo SACCO, Starbex Petroleum and Simba Automotives.

After the prize giving ceremony Airforce hosted the officers and other invited guests to a sumptuous dinner at the lake side Uganda Airforce main headquarters found in Kitaasa road, Entebbe Municipality.

The 14th edition in 2022 will be hosted in Fort Portal.

Other individual awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Corporal Julius Wasswa (Motorized Brigade)

Corporal Julius Wasswa (Motorized Brigade) Best Goalkeeper: Private Steven Olweny (Motorized Brigade)

Private Steven Olweny (Motorized Brigade) Youngest Playe r: Private Fred Tumubare (FAD)

r: Private Fred Tumubare (FAD) Hat-trick : Malik Sande (Third Division)

: Malik Sande (Third Division) All time performers award : Nsimbwe Mawejje

: Nsimbwe Mawejje Fair-play award: Armored Brigade

Soldiers march before the CDF Cup 2020 final in Entebbe