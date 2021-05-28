FUFA Women Elite League

Matchday |Group D

She Maroons 1-0 Lango Queens

She Maroons became only the third team in this year’s FUFA Women Elite to seal qualification to the knockout stage with maximum points.

They had won 6-1 against EHCOS WFC in their opening game before overcoming Wakiso Hills WFC 2-1 in the second Group game.

The Prison Sentries fought hard to overcome a resilient Lango Queens with the lone goal of the game coming, nine minutes to the end.

Despite creating chances, She Maroons struggled to find the breakthrough until Winnie Kyomugisha tucked home from close range.

The forward calmed her nerves and sent a low drive to eventually guide She Maroons to victory.

Coach Alex Cida was pleased with the performance of his charges and believes this will be a good stepping stone ahead of the knockout stage.

“I’m pleased that we end this stage with maximum points. Definitely, it gives us confidence ahead of the Quarterfinals. The target is to go all the way and qualify to the FUFA Women Super League.” He said.

In the other Group D game, Wakiso Hills defeated Eastern Hope College, Soroti (EHCOS) 3-0 to secure second place with 4 points.

Slyvia Namiwanda, Faith Namuddu and Justine Birabwa scored the goals for Wakiso Hills.

She Maroons will face Ajax Queens who finished second in Group C on Sunday while Wakiso Hills will face Amuria High School.