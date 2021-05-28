Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 4):

Kisenyi 1-6 Park

Park Big Talent 4-4 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Yeak Kabowa 3-5 Synergy

Synergy Aidenal 1-5 Mengo

Park recorded a far convincing 6-1 victory over Kisenyi on match day four of the 2021 Futsal Super League in the Victoria Nile group at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Junior Abbas led the assault with a well taken hat-trick. Sam Kalyango added a brace and skipper Iddi Babu got one.

Referees lead Park and Kisenyi players prior to kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

Brian Nsereko scored Kisenyi’s only goal on the day.

There were cautions to two Kisenyi players; Tonny Ssemwogerere and Omar Ahmed Abdifata whilst Park’s Shafiq Mulangira also got cautioned.

Kisenyi’s Avemah Shafiq jumps over Saidi Kabogoza of Park (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sula Malouda Matovu in action for Park (Credit: John Batanudde)

Incidentally, this was Park’s first victory on a day former Proline winger Sulah “Malouda” Matovu made his debut in the futsal super league.

Park now has 5 points, a massive five away from the leaders Synergy who humbled Yeak Kabowa 5-3.

Kisenyi remained third on the four team log with four points off four matches.

Park plays Synergy on match day 5 this Saturday, 29th May 2021 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Referees with the Park and Kisenyi captains prior to kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

Next Matches:

During match day 5 on Saturday, 29th May 2021, Synergy takes on Park in the early kick off at 9 AM.

Yeak Kabowa will follow next against Kisenyi (10 AM), KJT will then play Mengo at 11 am before the climax of the day as Big Talent faces Aidenal SOSA at noon.

Match Day 5 (Saturday, 29th May 2021):

Synergy Vs Park – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi – 10 AM

KJT Vs Mengo – 11 AM

Big Talent Vs Aidenal SOSA – 12 PM