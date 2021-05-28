Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter final – 1st Leg):

Friday, 28th May: Proline Vs BUL (3:30 PM)

*At the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

The first leg of the 2021 Uganda Cup quarterfinal between Proline and BUL will be played on Friday, 28th May at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

This game comes barely three days after BUL recorded a 2-1 win over Kigezi Boyz in the return leg of the round of 16 at the Kabale Municipal Stadium to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Second-half substitutes Musa Esenu and teenager Owen Mukisa netted the goals for BUL, a side coached by Alex Isabirye.

Proline had eliminated fellow FUFA Big League entity Mbale Heroes 3-1 on aggregate having won the first leg at Lugogo 2-1 and 1-0 at the Mbale Recreational Stadium.

BUL’s Simon Peter Oketch in action

Key actors

Proline is a side playing in the second division but with a couple of experienced players who once featured for the Uganda Cranes as well as in the Uganda Premier League.

Players as Hamis Kiiza Diego, Brian Umony, and goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato are all tried and tested.

Kabugo congratulated by Gerald Kirya after scoring (Credit: John Batanudde)

These are joined by promising youngsters Rogers Mato, Hakim Kiwanuka, skipper Noordin Bunjo, Ibrahim Ssendi, Gerald Kirya, Ivan Ocholit (on loan from Express), Ramathan Juma, and other more who have proved over the years.

BUL will bank upon the expertise of Robert Mukongotya, Joseph Ssemujju, Simon Peter Oketch, Deogracious Ojok, Richard Wandyaka, veteran defender Musa Walangalira, goalkeeper Abdul Kimera, captain Denis Okot Oola, Vitalis Tabu, and others.

Both sides have teenagers who have already scored in this tournament; Alpha Thierry Ssali for Proline and BUL’s Mukisa.

Hamis Kiiza Diego celebrates with Alpha Thierry Ssali

BUL head coach Alex Isabirye congratulates Owen Mukisa (Credit: BUL FC Media)

“We are playing a club with experienced players who also won the Uganda Cup in 2019 but we are ready for the task at hand. We did not have enough rest having played on Tuesday on Tuesday but there is nothing to do, we have to face the opponents,” Isabirye disclosed.

Both clubs have formidable technical teams with Alex Isabirye Musongola handling BUL as Anthony “Cassano” Bongole is at the helm of Proline.

Proline head coach Anthony “Cassano” Bongole (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match officials:

The Proline versus BUL match will be officiated by former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe.

Bakasembe will be assisted by FIFA assistant referee Ronald Katenya as the first assistant.

Rajab Bakasambe

Juma Osire is the second assistant and Vincent Kavuma as the fourth official. Rosebell Rwamuyamba is the assessor.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup competition has been played since 1971 with the champion getting the rights to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Paints guru Kansai Plascon and banking institution Stanbic Bank the sponsors as UBC TV is the official broadcaster.

Match officials:

Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Assistant Referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2 : Juma Osire

: Juma Osire Fourth official : Vincent Kavuma

: Vincent Kavuma Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

Other Results (Quarter final, 1st legs):