Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 4):

Yeak Kabowa 3-5 Synergy

Synergy Aidenal 1-5 Mengo

Mengo Kisenyi 1-6 Park

Park Big Talent 4-4 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Futsal Super League debutants Synergy remains outstanding and a force to reckon with.

In four matches thus far played, the Masaka based side has won three times and drawn once.

The latest positive result for Synergy was a 5-3 victory over Yeak Kabowa on matchday four of the 2021 Futsal Super League.

Yeak Kabowa’s Timothy Ssempijja takes on Travis Mutyaba (Credit: John Batanudde)

Immensely gifted Yasin Sabir netted a brace as the towering Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune, Ivan Irinimbabazi and Tarvis Mutyaba added the other goals.

Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi, Ivan Mutebi and Caros Kaddu scored the three goals for Yeak Kabowa.

Synergy, a side coached by Brian Ssenyondo now has 10 points and comfortably leads the Victoria Nile group.

Mutyaba Travis in action against Yeak Kabowa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Yeak Kabowa’s Carols Kaddu takes on Synergy captain (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We are composed and need to win all the matches in the regular season. This is just our first season and every match day is a learning platform,” Ssenyondo disclosed.

Synergy head coach Brian Ssenyondo (Credit: John Batanudde)

They are five points adrift from second-placed Park who secured their first win in the 6-1 humiliation of Kisenyi.

Junior Abbas scored a hat-trick for Park and the other goals arrived from Sam Kalyango (brace) as well as one from captain Iddi Babu.

Brian Nsereko netted the consolation for Kisenyi.

With only one victory, Yeak Kabowa remains bottom of the group having suffered three losses.

Yeak Kabowa Team that faced Synergy (Credit: John Batanudde)

Synergy team against Yeak Kabowa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Next Matches:

Synergy faces Park in the top of the table clash on Saturday,29th May 2021 at 9 AM.

Yeak Kabowa will then face Kisenyi at 10 AM, KJT shall take on Mengo at 11 AM and the final game of the day will witness Big Talent against Aidenal SOSA at noon.

Synergy and Big Talent captains with the referees prior to kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Day 5 (Saturday, 29th May 2021):

Synergy Vs Park – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi – 10 AM

KJT Vs Mengo – 11 AM

Big Talent Vs Aidenal SOSA – 12 PM