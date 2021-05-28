As the 2021 FUFA Big League enters the final bend of the regular season, Terrazo and Tiles Football Club defender Junior Ainemani targets more solid performances.

Ainemani was one of the key recruitments for the league debutants in the second half of the season, to beef up the Western Uganda based entity who host their home games at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara City.

The former Nyamityobora, Wakiso Giants and Mbarara City center half has since disclosed his key targets as a person and a team.

Junior Ainemani

I am happy to be at Terrazo and Tiles Football Club. I want to serve diligently and professionally as we work hard to avoid being relegated. Every match comes its own demands and expectations but I want to approach every match like a cup final and maintain the solid performances. Junior Ainemani, Terrazo and Tiles defender

Ainemani marked his debut on a promising note when Terrazo and Tiles beat fellow debutants Luwero United 3-1 on 17th May 2021 at Kakyeka.

Junior Ainamani defends during his epoch at Wakiso Giants

Prior to kick off of the season round, Terrazo and Tiles signed six players meant to beef up their squad including a new coach, Robert Ssekyeyama who replaced Michael Bukenya.

The signed players were vastly experienced left footed winger and forward Gerald Rwakitinti, creative midfielder Muzeifa Barigye, two goalkeepers Adam Kizza Katongole and Owen Byaruhanga as well as central defense duo of Daniel Apenyo and Junior Ainamani.

Terrazo and Tiles has four more games before the climax of the regular season; at home against Tooro United on 3rd June 2021.

Three days later, they will again host Water on 6th June, travel to Kabale to face Kigezi Home Boyz on 10th June and wind down the season on 13th June with the epic derby against nemesis entity, Nyamityobora.