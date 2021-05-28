Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter finals 1st Leg):

Proline 0-2 BUL

BUL Football Club outmuscled Proline 2-0 in the first leg of the 2021 Uganda Cup quarter final at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday, 28th May.

Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu and Joseph Ssemujju scored two first half goals for the Jinja based club.

Tabu got the opener after 6 minutes and Ssemujju added the second with 8 minutes to end business in the first half.

At the onset of the second half, BUL technical team led by head coach Alex Isabirye rest the first goal scorer Tabu for Musa “Royalty” Esenu.

The opportunity to make it three was missed by Ssemujju after the the woodwork came to Proline’s rescue in the 52nd minute.

With 23 minutes to play, BUL called for a double change. Simon Peter Oketch and Deogracious Ojok paved way for teenager Owen Mukisa and Thomas Kabale respectively.

Later defender Kenneth Ssemakula, recently summoned to the Uganda Cranes team limped out for Godfrey Akol with a quarter an hour to play.

Robert Mukongotya came in for Ssemujju inside the last five minutes.

BUL played gallantly and held onto the lead to win the game 2-0.

The return leg will be played next week on Monday, 31st May 2021 at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city, with the winner on aggregate progressing to the semi-finals.

This year’s final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup will be hosted by Kitara Region Football Association at Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Proline XI: Shatif Magola (G.K), Brian Mato, Brian Ajuna, Juma Ramathan, Ibrahim Ssendi, Noordin Bunjo (Captain), Henry Kiwanuka, Rogers Mato, Mandela, Brian Umony, Hamis Diego Kizza

Subs: Nicholas Sebwato (G.K), Sserunjogi, Sula Sekamwa, Joshua Okiror, Ssali, Ivan Ocholit, Gerald Kirya

Head coach: Anthony Bongole

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Fred Okot Oola, Fredson Gwoto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Walter Ochola, Ramathan Dudu, Richard Wandyaka, Simon Peter Oketch, Joseph Ssemujju, Deogracious Ojok, Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu

Subs: Abdul Mutebi (G.K), Musa Walangalira, Mukisa, Godfrey Akol, Thomas Kabbale, Robert Mukongotya, Musa Esenu

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Match officials:

Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Assistant Referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2 : Juma Osire

: Juma Osire Fourth official : Vincent Kavuma

: Vincent Kavuma Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

Other Results (Quarter final, 1st legs):