FUFA Women Elite League

King of Kings 0-2 Bunyaruguru Girls FC

Bunyaruguru Girls FC is the first team to secure a slot into the semi-finals of the FUFA Women Elite League after easing past King of Kings on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A goal from either half by winger Norah Alupo guided Bunyaruguru to the semi-finals in a game where King of Kings finished with ten players after defender Florence Kaheru was sent off.

Right from onset, Bunyaruguru looked the better side and used the advantage of having experienced players to dominate proceedings against a largely young outfit.

Bunyaruguru FC beefed up their team ahead of the knockout stage, adding players like Esther Naimana, Adella Aine and Bridget Mbambo who had missed the group stages after testing positive for COVID-19.

Their addition yielded dividend and Meddie Nyanzi’s charges looked completely a better side.

Mbambo had the first attempt at goal after a perfect run on the right wing but goalkeeper Diana Kirungi was equal to the effort.

Bunyaruguru kept surging forward and Naimana nearly caught Kirungu off guard with a long range strike but the keeper recovered to parry the ball away.

King of Kings were reduced to ten players six minutes to the break after defender Kaheru picked a second bookable offence.

Kaheru was initially booked in the 35th minute and four minutes later, she brought down Halima Katushabe at the edge of the box.

Centre referee Habiba Naigaga did not hesitate to give marching orders to the defender.

Alupo capitalized from the resultant free kick to slot home and fire Bunyaruguru Girls FC into the lead.

King of Kings came back rejuvenated at the start of the second stanza but with a player less, they lacked conviction in the final third.

Whereas Sharon Kanyiginya attempted to break past a resilient Bunyaruguru backline, she had no support from her teammates.

Bunyaruguru withered through the pressure and Alupo was once available to stretch their lead with a sweet finish.

The winger beat King of Kings defence for pace on the right wing and her strike went past onrushing goalkeeper Kirungi for the second goal.

Bunyaruguru will now face either Rines WFC or Dynamic SS Jjeza in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

King of Kings Starting XI

Diana Kirungi, Penina Kyererezi, Carol Kobugabe, Jeniffer Katusabe, Florence Kaheru, Shamira Nasuna, Oliver Kanyiginya, Slyvia Kabachaki, Sharon Kanyiginya, Evelyne Katusiime, Daisy Kangume

Bunyaruguru Girls WFC

Esther Namaganda, Shadia Kagasha, Rodah Tumwebaze, Irene Akiror, Adrine Musimenta, Esther Naimana, Bridget Mbambo, Juliet Neguwon, Halim Katushabe, Adella Aine, Norah Alupo