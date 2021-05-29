Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 5 Results):

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-4 Mengo

Mengo Big Talent 3-6 Aidenal SOSA

Aidenal SOSA Synergy 4-2 Park

Park Yeak Kabowa 0-2 Kisenyi

Mengo will climax the 2021 Futsal Super League on top of the Albert Nile group standings.

This was confirmed after their narrow 4-3 win over Kampala Junior Team (KJT) during match day 5 of season.

Saidi Mayanja scored a brace as Masuudi Kafumbe and Lamech Mwebaza added one apiece for Mengo.

The league current top scorer Billy Nkata scored a hat-trick for Kampala Junior Team.

Nkata has now scored 10 goals in 5 matches although his side remains winless in as many games.

Mengo now cemented their top spot aloft the Albert Nile group with 13 points.